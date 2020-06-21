GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross hires assistant soccer coach

ALPINE Sul Ross has hired former Schreiner University assistant women’s soccer coach Taylor Goyen to fill the vacant assistant soccer coach position.

Goyen started Tuesday and will work under head coach Marquis Muse in both the men’s and women’s programs.

Muse and Goyen have prior experience with each other from Muse’s time as an assistant coach at Ouachita Baptist University.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with Taylor again,” Muse said. “He was a player that I coached during my time as an assistant at Ouachita Baptist University. He is familiar with my training methods and the expectations I put on players on and off the field.”

Goyen comes to Alpine after spending the 2019-2020 season as women’s assistant soccer coach for Schreiner University. There he helped guide the Lady Mountaineers to their sixth consecutive SCAC playoff appearance.

“Sul Ross State is a University I have always wanted to work at, Goyen said.” Muse has done a tremendous job with the Women’s & Men’s Soccer Programs, and I want to be able to help the two programs become a powerhouse. Coach Muse mentored me significantly in my playing career, and it’s a blessing to finally be able to work with him.”

Previously, Goyen was an undergraduate assistant coach for the Austin College men’s soccer program during the 2018-2019 season. The Kangaroos finished with both their third consecutive winning season and SCAC finals appearance.

Goyen’s collegiate playing career included stints at Ouachita Baptist University from 2014-2015 and Austin College from 2016-2017. At Ouachita Baptist, he was a part of the 2015 GAC Conference Tournament Championship team. At AC, he played in all 42 games to help the Kangaroos to back-to-back winning seasons. Goyen was an Academic All-Conference selection his senior year.

Goyen graduated from Austin College in 2019 with a B.A. in Political Science and holds a United States Soccer Federation Grassroots license.

He is a native of Frisco, where he developed through the FC Dallas Premier system and helped the team win multiple club titles.

At the high school level, Goyen was a two-time All-District selection, including being the school’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2013.