GOOD NEWS: Senior Life

Senior Life Midland, photo not available, received a check for $500 that supported their Meals on Wheels’ holiday pantry.

These donations are part of Grande’s employee philanthropy club, Grande Cares, where employees seek to enhance the communities where they provide service and where they live, work and play.

In addition to grants, Grande Cares drives much of Grande’s culture of giving through annual company-wide summer food drives and holiday outreach initiatives in each local market.

Since the founding of the Club in 2000, they have awarded more than $3.0 million in grants, donated thousands of holiday gifts to those in need and collected tons of food for food banks and pantries across Texas.