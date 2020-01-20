  • January 20, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Senior Life

GOOD NEWS: Senior Life

  • Grande Cares

    Courtesy Photo

    Grande Communications, the Texas-based broadband communications company, recently presented three local organizations with grants to aid in their work to help the Midland community over the holidays. Casa de Amigos of Midland received a check for $1,400 to go towards their holiday pantry. Pictured are, from left: Missey Chavez, Grande Cares board member; Erin Barnes, development director for Casa de Amigos; Tonya Eckert, executive director for Casa de Amigos; and Ida Fletcher, Casa de Amigos.

Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Senior Life Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

Senior Life Midland, photo not available, received a check for $500 that supported their Meals on Wheels’ holiday pantry.

These donations are part of Grande’s employee philanthropy club, Grande Cares, where employees seek to enhance the communities where they provide service and where they live, work and play.

In addition to grants, Grande Cares drives much of Grande’s culture of giving through annual company-wide summer food drives and holiday outreach initiatives in each local market.

Since the founding of the Club in 2000, they have awarded more than $3.0 million in grants, donated thousands of holiday gifts to those in need and collected tons of food for food banks and pantries across Texas.

Posted in on Monday, January 20, 2020 3:00 am.

