GOOD NEWS: Senior Life

Christmas in Action, Inc. received two checks for a total of $3,400 to go towards their home repair project to help low income elderly and disabled homeowners in Midland. Pictured are, from left: Nathan Knowles, director of operations for Christmas in Action; Tracye Vaughan, executive director for Christmas in Action; Paul Nunez, Grande Cares board member; and Kelley Carson, Grande field operations director in Midland-Odessa.
Pictured are, from left: Missey Chavez, Grande Cares board member; and Tracye Vaughan, executive director for Christmas in Action.
Posted: Monday, January 20, 2020 3:00 am
Senior Life Midland, photo not available, received a check for $500 that supported their Meals on Wheels’ holiday pantry.
These donations are part of Grande’s employee philanthropy club, Grande Cares, where employees seek to enhance the communities where they provide service and where they live, work and play.
In addition to grants, Grande Cares drives much of Grande’s culture of giving through annual company-wide summer food drives and holiday outreach initiatives in each local market.
Since the founding of the Club in 2000, they have awarded more than $3.0 million in grants, donated thousands of holiday gifts to those in need and collected tons of food for food banks and pantries across Texas.
