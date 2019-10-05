GOOD NEWS: Celebrating 40 years of teaching at Midland College

MIDLAND Midland College Accounting Professor Dale Westfall just celebrated 40 years of working full-time at Midland College.

Prior to becoming a full-time faculty member, Westfall taught MC business courses as an adjunct (part-time) instructor during the 1970s in Big Lake.

“I started teaching high school business courses at Reagan County High School in Big Lake in 1971 right after I graduated from West Texas State University [now West Texas A&M],” Westfall said. “I literally walked across the street from my childhood home in Canyon to attend college. Canyon is a small town, so when I was offered a teaching position in Big Lake, I was happy to be in another small town.”

In 1979, Midland College was looking for a full-time business instructor, and Westfall applied for the job. Following a job interview conducted over the phone he was immediately hired.

After his first semester teaching full time at MC, students discovered that he was an excellent instructor. His classes began to fill up quickly and Westfall made close friends with other faculty. He started to enjoy living in Midland and working at Midland College.

Westfall has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Master of Business Education degree from West Texas A&M. In addition, he has acquired 30+ graduate hours in accounting from various universities—mostly the University of North Texas.

In his spare time, Westfall enjoys traveling. In 1999, he spent several weeks in Hungary with two former MC teachers. The group lived in dorms and taught conversational English to students at a university in Egar, Hungary.

As can be seen by his office, Westfall is a self-professed “collector.” (He is quick to explain that the term is “collector”—not “hoarder.”) He has bird cages, clocks, art, matchbooks and marbles that he has acquired over the years, many from his travels. He is fascinated by the Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos. Westfall has several sugar skulls, skeletons, colorful paper flowers and ritual displays in his home that honor his deceased relatives and friends.

During the past 40 years Westfall has remained one of MC’s most dedicated professors, and he shows no signs of stopping. He truly embraces the community college mission of effective teaching and student-centered learning.

“I love teaching!” Westfall said. “At the beginning of each semester, I’m just as excited as I was when I first started teaching in Big Lake. It doesn’t seem like 40 years.”