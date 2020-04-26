  • April 26, 2020

Pediatric patient artwork needed for National Ace Hardware calendar - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

Pediatric patient artwork needed for National Ace Hardware calendar

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
View all 13 images in gallery.

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:30 am

Pediatric patient artwork needed for National Ace Hardware calendar oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

Each year, Ace Hardware stores across the country hand out hundreds of thousands of calendars to their customers as a thank you to them.

Ace recently announced that the 2021 calendar will once again feature pediatric patient artwork and 10 cents of every calendar that a retailer purchases will benefit their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Medical Center Health System.

Calendar sales are expected to raise $100,000 across the network.

Ace needs hospitals’ help filling in artwork to be featured each month in the calendar. If selected, the child’s first name, age and CMN Hospital will be included in the calendar.

In addition, Ace Hardware will make a $500 donation in that child’s name to MCHS.

Artwork for the months of April, July, and December should be scanned in color or a cell phone photo or mobile app for scanning, and emailed to hhowey@echd.org by May 1.

Posted in on Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
64°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: SSE at 18mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 96°/Low 64°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 64°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]