ACE_Art_Contest_Dec2019_CMYK.jpg
Alexandra, 10 Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York December 2019
ACE_Art_Contest_Jan2020_CMYK.jpg
Iris, 18 Gundersen Health January 2020
ACE_Art_Contest_Feb2020_CMYK.jpg
William, 7 Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital February 2020
ACE_Art_Contest_March2020_CMYK.jpg
Tyler, 8 Batson Children’s Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center March 2020
ACE_Art_Contest_April2020_CMYK.jpg
Vivienne, 7 Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin April 2020
ACE_Art_Contest_May2020_CMYK.jpg
Blake, 15 MU Children’s Hospital May 2020
ACE_Art_Contest_June2020_CMYK.jpg
Allison, 8 El Paso Children’s Hospital June 2020
ACE_Art_Contest_July2020_CMYK.jpg
Jenna, 14 Arkansas Children’s Hospital July 2020
ACE_Art_Contest_Aug2020_CMYK.jpg
Summer & Autumn, 10 Cox Health August 2020
ACE_Art_Contest_Sept2020_CMYK.jpg
Lexi, 15 Beaumont Children’s Hospital September 2020
Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:30 am
Pediatric patient artwork needed for National Ace Hardware calendar
oalife@oaoa.com
Odessa American
Each year, Ace Hardware stores across the country hand out hundreds of thousands of calendars to their customers as a thank you to them.
Ace recently announced that the 2021 calendar will once again feature pediatric patient artwork and 10 cents of every calendar that a retailer purchases will benefit their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Medical Center Health System.
Calendar sales are expected to raise $100,000 across the network.
Ace needs hospitals’ help filling in artwork to be featured each month in the calendar. If selected, the child’s first name, age and CMN Hospital will be included in the calendar.
In addition, Ace Hardware will make a $500 donation in that child’s name to MCHS.
Artwork for the months of April, July, and December should be scanned in color or a cell phone photo or mobile app for scanning, and emailed to hhowey@echd.org by May 1.
Posted in
Good News
on
Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:30 am.
| Tags:
Ace Hardware,
Children’s Miracle Network Hospital,
Medical Center Health System