Pediatric patient artwork needed for National Ace Hardware calendar

Each year, Ace Hardware stores across the country hand out hundreds of thousands of calendars to their customers as a thank you to them.

Ace recently announced that the 2021 calendar will once again feature pediatric patient artwork and 10 cents of every calendar that a retailer purchases will benefit their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at Medical Center Health System.

Calendar sales are expected to raise $100,000 across the network.

Ace needs hospitals’ help filling in artwork to be featured each month in the calendar. If selected, the child’s first name, age and CMN Hospital will be included in the calendar.

In addition, Ace Hardware will make a $500 donation in that child’s name to MCHS.

Artwork for the months of April, July, and December should be scanned in color or a cell phone photo or mobile app for scanning, and emailed to hhowey@echd.org by May 1.