GOOD NEWS: MSW receives highest national recognition

  • November 30, 2019

Posted: Saturday, November 30, 2019 4:45 am

OALIFE@OAOA.COM Odessa American

MIDLAND The Museum of the Southwest has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, to governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public.

The museum was initially accredited since 1992. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain accredited status.

Alliance Accreditation brings national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement.

Developed and sustained by museum professionals for over 45 years, the Alliance’s museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable in order to provide the best possible service to the public.

The renewal of our accreditation is the result of the hard work and dedication of our staff and board of trustees, along with insightful advice and guidance from the Alliance’s accreditation team,” Museum’s Executive Director Daniel Eck said. “Together, we have built a strategic roadmap for the future of the museum that will ensure we serve the entire community of Midland and the citizens of the Permian Basin.”

Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, over 1,070 are currently accredited. The Museum of the Southwest is one of only 47 museums accredited in Texas.

Accreditation is a very rigorous but highly rewarding process that examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation a museum first must conduct a year of self-study, and then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, considers the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” Laura L. Lott, Alliance president and CEO, said. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”

