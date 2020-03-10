  • March 10, 2020

Express Employment wins excellence awards - Odessa American: Good News

Express Employment wins excellence awards

Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 7:00 am

Express Employment wins excellence awards

The Odessa Express Employment Professionals office won the ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and employees.

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client and Talent winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and employees.

On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and employees who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

“Our internal staff works hard to find the right fit for every single person who comes through our doors. This is tangible proof that what we do on a daily basis makes a difference in peoples’ lives.” said Franchisee Amber Gray.

Express received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 63.4% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 24%. Nearly 68% of employees also gave Express a satisfaction score of 9 or 10 out of 10 compared to the industry average of 45%.

“Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with,” ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg said. “This year’s Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn’t be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and employees on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!”

Express is committed to the vision of helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. With its international headquarters based in Oklahoma City, Express has more than 825 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

The Odessa Express Employment Professionals franchise began operation in 1995 and serves the Odessa and West Odessa areas with temporary help and direct hire in a variety of fields, including industrial, commercial, and administrative.

The Odessa office, located at 2817 JBS Parkway, Suite E-16 is currently accepting applications.

For more information, visit www.expresspros.com/odessatx or www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

Posted in on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 7:00 am.

