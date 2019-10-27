GOOD NEWS: Midland College awarded Texas Pathways grant

MIDLAND Based on outstanding accomplishments and dedication to student success, Midland College (MC) has been selected to participate in Texas Pathways. The $11 million five-year grant, administered by the Texas Success Center, a division of the Texas Association of Community Colleges, is designed to support the implementation of guided pathways.

The Center organizes community colleges in one of four cadres to support the redesign of student experiences. Midland College has been recognized as a Cadre 1+ college in the Texas Pathways strategy, honoring its diligent work and commitment to advancing pathway practices.

“We implemented the Guided Pathways to Success initiative about four years ago,” explained MC President Steve Thomas. “We now have data verifying that the initiative works. More of our students are graduating with credentials that allow them to transfer to four-year institutions and/or be successful in the booming Permian Basin economy. It’s very exciting, and ultimately, the impact will be considerable for Midland College, as well for our community.”

Based on the American Association of Community College (AACC) Pathways Model, Texas Pathways is an integrated, system-wide approach to student success that focuses on intentionally designed and clearly structured educational experiences that guide each student effectively and efficiently from the selection of their high school endorsement to entry into higher education and attainment of high-quality credentials and careers.

Texas Pathways Round Two is the next evolutionary step of the pathways strategy to provide continuous support for colleges as they redesign the student experience. Cadres enable a multi-tiered approach to meet a wide variety of needs by grouping colleges at similar stages.

Colleges in Round Two Cadre 1+ have previously implemented all or nearly all guided pathways essential practices at scale, and in Round Two will evaluate implementation and institutionalize ongoing review and improvements.

“Texas is very fortunate to have a set of funding partners willing to invest in the important work of community colleges,” said Cynthia Ferrell, vice president of the Texas Success Center.

“We and our funding partners are impressed by the college commitment to design and implement pathways. We are excited to work with Midland College as they continue to transform student experiences.”