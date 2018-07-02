GOOD NEWS: Names in the news

GRADUATES

HAYS, KAN. Marisa Leigh Morris of Odessa graduated with a bachelor of general studies degree in education from Fort Hays State University during the spring semester.

NACOGDOCHES Tacy Caffey of Seminole graduated with a bachelor of science degree in human sciences with a minor in military science from Stephen F. Austin State University James I. Perkins College of Education during spring semester.

DEAN’S LIST

NACOGDOCHES Evan Wilson of Fort Stockton has been named to the Dean's List at Stephen F. Austin State University for the spring semester.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled in 12 or more semester hours and maintain a grade-point average of 3.5.

Wilson is majoring in Kinesiology.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. Ashvini Patel of Odessa was named to the Dean’s List at Larkin University College of Pharmacy during the spring semester.

Students must have earned a cumulative grade point average in the top 10% of the class for the semester.

OALIFE@OAOA.COM