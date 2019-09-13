  • September 13, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Fair Steer Show Results - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: Fair Steer Show Results

The Permian Basin Fair & Expo have announced the steer progress and prospect show results. They are as follows.

PA - JR STEER - PROGRESS SHOW A
  • 01 - Class 1, American: Cutter Coats, Andrews, 1, breed champion.
  • 02 - Light Weight, British: Brynlee Swan, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 2, reserve breed champion; Doc Chisum, Hale, 3; Benton Bowman, Midland, 4; Joaquin Aguirre, Ector, 5.
  • 03 - Heavy Weight, British: Koby Nichols, Howard, 1; Trinity Coulston, Ward, 2; Mollye Butler, Andrews, 3; Daniel Aguirre, Ector, 4.
  • 04 - Light Weight, Exotic: Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 1, breed champion, grand champion; Landon Strain, Mitchell, 2, reserve breed champion; Tyler Chase, Hockley, 3; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 4, Andrews, Paz, Ector, 5.
  • 05 - Heavy Weight, Exotic: Addison Boehning, Lamb, 2; Aiden Sullivan, Mitchell, 3; Heaven Coulston, Ward, 4.

PB - JR STEER - PROGRESS SHOW B

  • 01 - Class 1, American: Cutter Coats, Andrews, 1.
  • 02 - Light Weight, British: Brynlee Swan, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 2, reserve breed champion; Doc Chisum, Hale, 3; Benton Bowman, Midland, 4; Joaquin Aguirre, Ector, 5.
  • 03 - Heavy Weight, British: Trinity Coulston, Ward, 1; Koby Nichols, Howard, 2; Daniel Aguirre, Ector, 3.
  • 04 - Light Weight, Exotic: Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Landon Strain, Mitchell, 2, reserve breed champion; Tyler Chase, Hockley, 3; Cutter Coats, Andrews, 4; Andrew Paz, Ector, 5.
  • 05 - Medium Weight, Exotic: Jentry Chisum, Hale, 1; Heaven Coulston, Ward, 2; Addison Boehning, Lamb, 3; Koby Nichols, Howard, 4; Aiden Sullivan, Mitchell, 5.

SA - JR STEER PROSPECT - SHOW A

  • 01 - Light Weight, ABC: Coda Daniel, Lubbock, 1; Sterlin Montague, Andrews, 2.
  • 02 - Heavy Weight, ABC: Collin Welper, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Devyn Lendermon, Mitchell, 2, reserve breed champion.
  • 03 - Light Weight, Angus: Tate Hogan, Sterling, 1, breed champion; Kelly-Ann Deaton, Yoakum, 2, reserve breed champion scholarship.
  • 04 - Heavy Weight, Angus: Tripper Gross, Andrews, 1; Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 2.
  • 05 - Class 5, Brahman: Georgia Morgan, Andrews, 1, breed champion.
  • 06 - Class 6, Brangus: Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Jaylee Blair, Lubbock, 2, reserve breed champion.
  • 07 - Light Weight, Charolais: Jentry Chisum, Hale, 1; Addison Boehning, Lamb, 2; Landon Strain, Mitchell, 3; Cailyn Reyes, Mitchell, 4.
  • 08 - Heavy Weight, Charolais: Kutter Bland, Lubbock, 1, breed champion reserve champion; Tyler Chase, Hockley, 2, reserve breed champion; Laiken Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 3; Mikaili Reyes, Mitchell, 4.
  • 09 - Light Weight, Hereford: Collin Welper, Lubbock, 1, breed champion; Riggen Gross, Andrews, 2; Sterlin Montague, Andrews, 3.
  • 10 - Heavy Weight, Hereford: Jentry Chisum, Hale, 1, reserve breed champion, reserve showmanship; Brynlee Swan, Lubbock, 2; Blaine Hunt, Ward, 3; Emma Williams, Crane, 4.
  • 11 - Light Weight, Limousin: Victoria Fowler, Andrews, 1, reserve breed champion; Westin Beerwinkle, Lubbock, 2; Geoffrey Gaona, Mitchell, 3.
  • 12 - Heavy Weight, Limousin: Blaine Hunt, Ward, 1, breed champion scholarship; Charlotte Smalley, Lubbock, 2, scholarship; Benton Bowman, Midland, 3.
  • 13 - Light Weight, Maine Anjou: Brynlee Swan, Lubbock, 1; Ryder Gass, Glasscock, 2; Jonathan Rincones, Mitchell, 3; Dez Vickers, Ector, 4.
  • 14 - Heavy Weight, Maine Anjou: Tristan Himes, Sterling, 1, breed champion; Addison Boehning, Lamb, 2, reserve breed champion; Jayden Kelly, Gaines, 3.
  • 15 - Light Weight, Polled Hereford: Jaedon Gass, Glasscock, 1, breed champion; Braxton Pounds, Ector, 2; Paul Caudle Jr, Midland, 3.
  • 16 - Heavy Weight, Polled Hereford: Hunter Cathey, Andrews, 1, reserve breed champion; Dez Vickers, Ector, 2; Alexia Rincones, Mitchell, 3.
  • 17 - Class, Santa Gertrudis: Collin Welper, Lubbock, 1, breed champion, grand showmanship, scholarship; Kelly-Ann Deaton, Yoakum, 2, reserve breed champion; Landon Strain, Mitchell, 3.
  • 18 - Light Weight, Shorthorn: Charlotte Smalley, Lubbock, 1; Koby Nichols, Howard, 2; Jonathan Rincones, Mitchell, 3.
  • 19 - Heavy Weight, Shorthorn: Gunner Coburn, Sterling, 1, breed champion; Victoria Fowler, Andrews, 2, reserve breed champion; Landon Strain, Mitchell, 3.

