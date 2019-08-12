GOOD NEWS: Local companies earn top honor for workplace safety

Texas Mutual Insurance Company announced that five employers in Ector County have been awarded the company’s top honor for workplace safety. Texas Mutual, the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, recognized these companies for making safety a priority.

Honorees from Ector County include: Blakely Construction Co. Inc., Miura Oilfield Services, Oil-Gas Tech, Star Electric Company of Texas and Well Foam Inc.

“We are proud to recognize companies for doing the right thing when it comes to safety,” said Richard Gergasko, president and chief executive officer of Texas Mutual Insurance Company.

“These awards commend our policyholders for their commitment to employee safety and support our mission to build a stronger and safer Texas.”

To qualify for this

honor, a company must demonstrate its commitment to workplace safety by implementing an exemplary safety program and controlling their workers’ compensation losses.

This year, Texas Mutual distributed 200 workplace safety awards to policyholders throughout the state who have exemplary safety records and exceptional safety programs.

Austin-based Texas Mutual Insurance Company, a policyholderowned company, is the state’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Texas Mutual provides coverage to 43 percent of the market, representing 70,000 companies, many of which are small businesses. Since 1991, the company has provided a stable, competitively priced source of workers’ comp insurance for Texas employers.

Helping employers prevent workplace accidents is an important part of Texas Mutual’s mission.