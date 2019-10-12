  • October 12, 2019

GOOD NEWS: MCH receives performance achievement award - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: MCH receives performance achievement award

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, October 12, 2019 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: MCH receives performance achievement award OALIFE@OAOA.COM Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR (National Cardiovascular Data Registry) Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2019.

Medical Center Hospital is one of only 86 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes MCH’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that MCH has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association’s clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award, Medical Center Hospital has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶MI Registry for four consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Medical Center Hospital has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain–MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center said. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Medical Center Hospital has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.

“As a Cardiac and Diabetes Service line at MCHS, our team strives to provide the highest quality patient care for all communities served,” said Rene Rodriguez, MCHS Divisional Director of the Center for Heart Disease and Diabetes.

Posted in on Saturday, October 12, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
40°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: E at 1mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 50°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 83°/Low 58°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 62°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]