GOOD NEWS: MCH receives performance achievement award

Medical Center Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR (National Cardiovascular Data Registry) Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2019.

Medical Center Hospital is one of only 86 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes MCH’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that MCH has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association’s clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award, Medical Center Hospital has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶MI Registry for four consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Medical Center Hospital has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain–MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center said. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Medical Center Hospital has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.

“As a Cardiac and Diabetes Service line at MCHS, our team strives to provide the highest quality patient care for all communities served,” said Rene Rodriguez, MCHS Divisional Director of the Center for Heart Disease and Diabetes.