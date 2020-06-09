GOOD NEWS: TSUS Board of Regents confirms Pete Gallego as 13th president of Sul Ross State University

ALPINE The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Pete P. Gallego as president of Sul Ross State University, effective immediately. The board’s unanimous vote occurred Thursday during a special called telephonic meeting. Gallego is the university’s 13th president and the first Sul Ross alumnus to serve in this position.

Gallego, an Alpine attorney who served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and Texas House of Representatives, was selected from a field of nearly 40 candidates following a national search.

Gallego earned a bachelor’s degree from Sul Ross and a juris doctorate from The University of Texas at Austin. He received Sul Ross’ Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1997.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of Texas Access to Justice Foundation and the Western Hemisphere Drug Policy Commission, and has served as president and chairman of the Texas Lyceum Association, founding chair of the Board of Hispanic Caucus Chairs, and as a part-time faculty member at Sul Ross.

Gallego succeeds Bill Kibler, who is retiring after six years of service to Sul Ross. Wheless Search and Consulting, an executive search firm, assisted TSUS in the Sul Ross presidential search process.

Sul Ross State University is a member of the Texas State University System, whose seven institutions serve more than 86,000 students from the Big Bend Region of West Texas to the Louisiana border.