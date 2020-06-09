  • June 9, 2020

GOOD NEWS: TSUS Board of Regents confirms Pete Gallego as 13th president of Sul Ross State University - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: TSUS Board of Regents confirms Pete Gallego as 13th president of Sul Ross State University

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 7:00 am

GOOD NEWS: TSUS Board of Regents confirms Pete Gallego as 13th president of Sul Ross State University oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Pete P. Gallego as president of Sul Ross State University, effective immediately. The board’s unanimous vote occurred Thursday during a special called telephonic meeting. Gallego is the university’s 13th president and the first Sul Ross alumnus to serve in this position.

Gallego, an Alpine attorney who served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and Texas House of Representatives, was selected from a field of nearly 40 candidates following a national search.

Gallego earned a bachelor’s degree from Sul Ross and a juris doctorate from The University of Texas at Austin. He received Sul Ross’ Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1997.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of Texas Access to Justice Foundation and the Western Hemisphere Drug Policy Commission, and has served as president and chairman of the Texas Lyceum Association, founding chair of the Board of Hispanic Caucus Chairs, and as a part-time faculty member at Sul Ross.

Gallego succeeds Bill Kibler, who is retiring after six years of service to Sul Ross. Wheless Search and Consulting, an executive search firm, assisted TSUS in the Sul Ross presidential search process.

Sul Ross State University is a member of the Texas State University System, whose seven institutions serve more than 86,000 students from the Big Bend Region of West Texas to the Louisiana border.

Posted in on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 7:00 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
69°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: NNW at 24mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 56°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 92°/Low 64°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 63°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]