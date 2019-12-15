GOOD NEWS: Military Roll of Honor

GRADUATE

Pvt. Kanyon Ramirez, 20, son of Ed and Kathy Ramirez of Odessa, recently graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

Ramirez successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one 80 recruits in Training Platoon 2110.

Following 10 days home on leave he reported to Camp Pendleton for one month Military Combat Training, then to Camp LeJeune NC for Military Occupation Specialty school. While there he was promoted to Private First Class.

Ramirez is stationed at PDS Okinawa.

Ramirez is a 2017 graduate of Permian High School.