  • October 24, 2019

GOOD NEWS: For My Dad - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: For My Dad

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:28 am

GOOD NEWS: For My Dad By Barbara Ewan | Sul Ross State University Freshman | Special to the Odessa American Odessa American

ALPINE — My dad is the strongest and smartest man I know. He was born in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, on a small, poverty-stricken ranch. There was really no education for kids like him, no future other than working hard in fields for no pay. He and my uncles witnessed their father’s murder when my dad was only seven. They all had to grow-up way before their times in order to support and take full responsibility for the family.

When he was in his early teens and into his twenties, he made his way to the United States. The stories he tells can be funny and full of history, but also heartbreaking. He worked hard just to survive: taking jobs no one in their right mind would do, eating stuff none of us could ever fathom to try.

He has always only wanted the best for his children. He worked long, tiresome hours to make sure we had a roof over our heads, warm food in our bellies, and clothes on our backs. He would go on and on about how he wished that he had achieved an education and could go to school.

Although he never attended school, he was determined to learn. He taught himself to read and write. He is smart as a whip with math, and holds the life skills his children learn from still, each day.

I was very young when I had my first child. This broke his heart, because he never wanted to see us suffer. He told me that I could still have everything that I wanted but I would have to fight and work twice as hard.

Boy, was this ever true—on so many levels. One of the best (and hardest) learning lessons he gave me was once denying me money when I struggled to make a car payment. I was married with a child but soon to divorce. He said, “You are married now—you have a family, so you need to take responsibility and figure out how to do this on your own. “ From that day forward—after the anger settled and I could grasp what he meant from a parent’s perspective (I realize now how hard this must have been for him)—I became self-reliant. It paved my road to success as a parent to my son, taught me discipline for school, and has made me a better all-around human being.

A college education will not only give me a strong sense of self-pride but will give me a purpose to help others. I am doing this not only for me but to show my children that one can accomplish anything, at any age. I know never to let fear hold me back. All any of us has to do is want it bad enough and put in the effort to achieve any goal.

>> Editor’s note: The above piece is the response of a non-traditional freshman student, Barbara Ewan, written in-class in English 1301. The prompt asked students to write an essay in which they profile someone who has inspired their sense of personal responsibility toward the pursuit of a university education. The mother of a Sul Ross State University freshman, herself, Ewan reflects upon the inspiration of her father.

Posted in on Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:28 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy/Wind
57°
Humidity: 48%
Winds: NE at 21mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 34°
Windy with clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 61°/Low 35°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 76°/Low 45°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]