  • February 14, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Toby and Sondra Eoff to be honored by the Boy Scouts

Posted: Friday, February 14, 2020 3:00 am

The Buffalo Trail Council will honor this year’s Distinguished Citizens of the Permian Basin at a dinner honoring this year’s recipient’s Toby and Sondra Eoff on March 26 at the Odessa Marriott and Conference Center.

The reception will start 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Sondra and Toby Eoff are native Odessans, and graduated from Permian High School, and Odessa High School, respectively. The couple met in junior high school and remained friends before they started dating in high school. The two have now been married for 36 years.

Sondra Eoff went on to attend Odessa College, and the University of Texas Permian Basin, before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from La Salle University. Toby Eoff received his associates’ degree from Odessa College.

In 1980, Toby Eoff’s father founded Odessa Pumps, and the couple co-owned the business until it was sold to DistributionNOW in 2015.

Besides Family of the Year, Toby Eoff has been awarded the 2009 Odessa Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Heritage of Odessa award in 2010. The Eoff’s were also chosen as the 2019 Odessa Family of the Year by the Samaritan Counseling Center.

Sondra Eoff has also been recognized by several organizations: she was named Outstanding Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals in 2017; The Odessa Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2016; Community Statesman Award for Philanthropy by the Heritage Foundation in 2014; and several other awards.

An award by the Young Professionals of Odessa also bears her name, the Sondra Eoff Leadership Award.

In 2016, Toby and Sondra, were announced as the private investors in the public-private partnership with the City of Odessa to bring the Odessa Marriott Downtown Hotel and Convention Center to East Fifth Street. Soon, both of their sons were back helping in different aspects of getting the hotel operational.

Reservations are required.

Table sponsorships and individual seating are available by contacting Nathan Kramer Development director for the Buffalo Trail Council at 570-7601 or Nathan.Kramer@Scouting.org.

Funds raised at the event support the operations of the Buffalo Trail Council, Boys Scouts of America.

The council serves nearly 3,000 youth and adult volunteers in 18 counties of West Texas.

For information about the Boy Scouts of America, visit www.buffalotrailbsa.org.

