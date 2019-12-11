  • December 11, 2019

Sul Ross hosts awards presentations - Odessa American: Good News

Sul Ross hosts awards presentations

ALPINE Sul Ross State University, the Alpine Lions Club and the Alpine Independent School District came together to offer the Lions International Peace Competition for local students in grades seven and 11.

An awards luncheon was held on Nov. 19 at the Pete P. Gallego Center.

This year’s theme was Journey for Peace. Students were invited to express their thoughts in essays or in art work.

Alpine ISD teachers Rachel Maxwell, Clinnell McComb and Tracy Perdue facilitated the competition. Rosemary Briseno, Sul Ross Language and Literature Department professor, coordinated the scoring of the writing essays while Professor Carol Fairlie, SRSU Fine Arts and Communication, coordinated the scoring of the art posters.

The students’ works were on display during Art Walk in the Holland Hotel lobby Nov. 22-23.

Jeanne Qvarnstrom who coordinates the event each year, observed, “These students’ visions for peace, promise a bright future for us all.”

Middle school art winners include first place, Marco Acosta; second place, Elena Valenzuela; and third place, Landon Velasco.

Middle school essay winners are: first place, Kara Walker; second place, Dominic Velasquez; and third place, Kendyl Hardaway.

In the high school art competition, winners include: first place, Delicia Ramirez; second place, Janelle Nelms; and third place, Mesquite Valenzuela.

