MC, Endeavor partner to promote career opportunities, student success

MIDLAND Midland College and Endeavor Energy Resources, LP have joined forces to promote career opportunities for Midland College students, not only within Endeavor, but also throughout the entire oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin.

Several employees working on Endeavor’s Energy Services management team serve on Midland College advisory committees to help students successfully prepare for a vibrant career in the Permian Basin energy industry. Endeavor employees currently serving on Midland College Advisory committees include the following:

Cory Sullivan, fleet manager of Energy Services, serves on Midland College Diesel Technology Advisory Committee

Patrick Martinez, general manager of Trucking Division, serves on Midland College Transportation Training Advisory Committee

Lindsi Sibble, general manager of Manufacturing & Welding Division, serves on Midland College Welding Advisory Committee

Samuel Gonzales, general manager of Roustabout Division, serves on Midland College Petroleum Energy Technology Advisory Committee

Simon Barr, manager of Energy Services, serves on Midland College Bachelors of Applied Technology Advisory Committee

In addition to serving on advisory committees and providing industry expertise, Endeavor also generously donates various equipment to Midland College for training purposes. Recent donations include a vacuum trailer for the Transportation Training program, and pipe, flanges and fittings for the Welding Technology and Petroleum Energy Technology programs.

Headquartered in Midland, Endeavor Energy Resources, LP has more than 35 years of experience in the Midland Basin and over 1,300 valued employees. Holding more than 370,000 net acres primarily in Midland, Martin, Howard, Glasscock, Upton, and Reagan Counties, Endeavor currently has the second largest land position in the Midland Basin. In 2016, the company implemented a new horizontal drilling program and has completed more than 350 gross operated horizontal wells with current daily oil production in excess of 130,000 barrels of oil per day. Along with other acreage in the Delaware Basin and other states, Endeavor has only scratched the surface of its drillable inventory.