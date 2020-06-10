  • June 10, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross program coordinators recognized

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross program coordinators recognized

Posted: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 3:00 am

ALPINE Sul Ross State University faculty members were honored recently for their work as academic assessment program coordinators.

Each year faculty members, serving as program coordinators, write assessment reports on the 53 academic programs that SRSU offers students. The reports are designed to assess how successful students have been in the program during the year and identify enhancements to put in place the following year.

“These faculty provide a service to the university, and their work is required by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to maintain university accreditation,” Jeanne Qvarnstrom, Assistant Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness, said.

This year, program coordinators were asked to nominate their colleagues for the Amazing Program Coordinator of the Year Award.

Winners include Monica Gutierrez, Liz Measures, Jennifer Miller-Ray and Jessica Velasco.

Qvarnstrom noted there are 47 faculty members who work on the academic programs, and some write multiple reports.

“All program coordinators are appointed by their department chairs and they are recognized for their competency and qualifications as senior academics,” she said. “We would like to thank all of the program coordinators for their efforts to promote student learning and extend a special congratulations to the four program coordinators who were honored.”

