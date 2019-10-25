GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

NEW PRESIDENT

>> MIDLAND — David Lee has been named the new president for DPR McHam, an oil field site services and commercial construction company.

Lee succeeds Vic Bownds, who has owned and operated Robert McHam, Ltd since 2003.

A seasoned Permian Basin executive Lee spent several years with Halliburton Energy Services in various positions, including BAROID Operations Manager. He also spent part of his career at Tetra Technologies leading Texas & N.M. as their regional manager.

Recently Lee was with fluid delivery systems as the Permian Basin vice president and general manager.

Lee is a native of Midland, a veteran of the U.S. Army and currently completing a Petroleum Engineering degree from UTPB. His base office will be located in Midland.

NEW PROFESSOR

>> ALPINE — DeMetris Reed is the new as assistant professor of meat science at Sul Ross College of Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences, Alpine.

Reed hails from the East Texas town of Montgomery, birthplace of the Texas flag and home to his family cattle business. He is happy to be back in Texas after pursuing his PhD for the last four years in Fargo, N.D.

Reed received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at Prairie View A&M University in 2011, then ventured to West Texas A&M University for a master’s in animal science.

He went on to attend North Dakota State University resulting in a successful PhD dissertation entitled, “Perceptions of modern meat-animal production from consumers two to three generations removed from the farm.”

This semester Reed is teaching classes on meat science, meat animal carcass evaluation and sausage production. He said sausage production always ends with a lot of fanfare when students showcase the results of their made-from-scratch recipes.

Reed’s other classes teach the process of harvesting and processing meat animals. Students work with stock from the Sul Ross free-range cattle herd. The college manages two herds: a herd of registered Herefords and a commercial herd of Herefords and Hereford cross bred cattle. They also raise feed yard lambs. Reed would like to eventually bring pork production in-house, but for now, they procure pork from outside sources.

Reed teaches students to evaluate stock at different stages of production.

The harvesting process is done with utmost care, Reed assured. Each slaughter is attended by a Texas Department of Health employee to ensure the meat is wholesome and healthy and the slaughter is performed humanely.

The processed meat is then made available for sale to the general public through the Meat Retail Sales Counter located at the College of Agriculture and Natural Resource Science campus. They produce some of the freshest and best meat cuts and meat products, like sausage, jerky and bacon, available in Far West Texas.

NEW DIRECTOR

>> ALPINE — Heather Harrell has been named the new director of alumni relations at Sul Ross State University.

Harrell, an Iraan native, has worked for Sul Ross for nearly a decade, most recently as the Training Coordinator for the SRSU Small Business Development Center.

She brings experience from both her education and her professional work life to the alumni office having attended both Midland College and Sul Ross majoring in business administration. She and her husband, John, have two children, Abby and Sonny.

AWARD

>> ALPINE — Ryan S. Luna’s impressive list of personal and program accomplishments now includes the 2019 Sul Ross State University Outstanding Teaching Award.

Luna was honored with a plaque presentation ceremony and reception recently at the Morgan University Center.

The award is determined by a committee of university faculty, administration and students. Sul Ross President Bill Kibler made the presentation.

Luna added that intentional interaction and assisting students in taking ownership in their education is a key factor to student success.

Applied learning is also a major teaching element in Luna’s classrooms.

Luna came to Sul Ross in 2013 as an assistant professor of Wildlife Management in the Department of Natural Resource Management. In 2017, he was appointed to the newly-created Kelly R. Thompson Professorship in Quail Research.

Luna has also been a research scientist with the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI).

Luna earned his bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University before moving to his native New Mexico where he served as a game warden. He then returned to Texas to pursue his Master’s and PhD.

He received his master’s degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio before completing his doctorate at Texas State University.

During his master’s work, Luna performed behavioral assays for the University of Texas Health Science Center on Rhesus Macaque, a monkey species that inhabits Southeast Asia.

While at Texas State, Luna was a Doctoral NSF Fellow working in a GK-12 program. When not in middle school classrooms sparking students’ interest in assignments, Luna worked on his dissertation focusing on body size and dietary nutrition of white-tailed deer.

APPOINTED

>> Satish Nayak, M.D. of Andrews was recently appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Medical Board for terms set to expire on April 13, 2025. The Board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas. Nayak is a family physician, obstetrician and gynecologist at Nayak Clinic.

Nayak is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Medicine, Texas Association of Family Physicians, and the Texas Medical Association.

Nayak currently serves as the vice president of the Yeriwah Mega Foundation and is a trustee for the Hindu Association of West Texas.

Nayak received a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Karnataka University, a Doctor of Medicine in Obstetrics & Gynecology from Mangalore University, a Doctor of Medicine in family medicine from Westchester County Medical Center, and a Doctor of Medicine in Transitional Medicine from the University of Maryland.

BULL RIDER

>> ALPINE — Sul Ross State University bull rider Ky Hamilton, 19, has made his mark in the rodeo arena beginning in his hometown of Mackay, Queensland, Australia to the Youth Bull Riders World Finals, the JUCO ranks at Odessa College and now the frontier of the Bend Bend.

Rodeo runs deep in Hamilton’s blood. His father and grandfather competed on the professional circuit as saddle bronc riders. He also has an uncle who is a bull rider.

Hamilton’s journey to Sul Ross started at 11 years of age after seeing an advertisement by fellow Australian Troy Dunn for a bull riding school.

A year later he began his career riding poddy calves and steers.

Hamilton is no stranger to rodeo in the United States having competed in the Youth Bull Riders World Finals in Texas under the guidance of professional bull rider and Oklahoma native Ryan Dirteater.

In 2018, Hamilton competed for Team Australia at the PBR Global Cup Event and placed second at the Youth Bull Riders Finals.

He was also the 2017 Top Guns Rookie Bull Rider of the Year.

Hamilton, as well as the rest of the rodeo team, competed at the annual Sul Ross NIRA Rodeo.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

>> ALPINE — Sul Ross has named the following ASC Players of the Week or Players Watch List.

>> Hannah Zly was named ASC West Defensive Player for the week of Sept. 4. Zly is a Lady Lobos senior libero. Junior outside hitter Isabella Ruiz was recognized as a top performer.

>> Alitzel Ybarra was named ASC Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 16. Ybarra is a Freshman goalkeeper.

>> Cory McMahan was named for the week of Sept. 23. McMahan is a defensive back.

>> Chandre Nunez and Jocelyne Roque were named ASC West Players to Watch list for the week of Oct. 14. Nunez, a San Antonio native, was named 2018-2019 ASC West Division Newcomer of the Year and selected to the 2018-2019 West Division First Team. Roque, an El Paso native, was named 2018-2019 West Division Tri-Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and a 2018-19 West Division Honorable Mention.

>> Conner Dawson and B.J. Hollis, as well as junior Tristen Licon were selected to the ASC Preseason Watch List for the week of Oct. 14. Dawson, a native of Tilden, was third on the team in points last season averaging 10.2 per game. Hollis, a Brady native, is a 2018-19 West Division First Team Selection. Licon, an El Paso native, is also a 2018-19 West Division First Team Selection. He also holds the honor of being 2017-2018 ASC West Division Newcomer of the Year after his freshman season.

>> Jaden Brown was named ASC Special Teams Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 21.