GOOD NEWS: Six new members inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha

SUL ROSS Sul Ross State University’s Political Science Department initiated six new members into the SRSU Chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha during a virtual induction ceremony held April 29.

Spring 2020 inductees include: Brandon Barnett (Joshua), Collin Caldwell (Uvalde), Isaac Mendez (El Paso), Jessica Turner (Fort Davis), Lindsey Hall-Schwegmann (Live Oak) and Manuel Fausett (Presidio).

Faculty members present included: Mark Saka, Jim Case and Jessica Velasco.

Sean Twombly, executive director of Pi Sigma Alpha, joined the ceremony to welcome the new members and tell them about the benefits of membership.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, Pi Sigma Alpha (ΠΣΑ or PSA), the National Political Science Honor Society, is the only honor society for college and university students of political science in the United States.

Its purpose is to recognize and promote high academic achievement in the field of political science.

PSA is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies (ACHS) and adheres to all the standards set by ACHS for an upper-division, specialized honor society.