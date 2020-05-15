  • May 15, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Six new members inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Six new members inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, May 15, 2020 6:30 am

GOOD NEWS: Six new members inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

SUL ROSS Sul Ross State University’s Political Science Department initiated six new members into the SRSU Chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha during a virtual induction ceremony held April 29.

Spring 2020 inductees include: Brandon Barnett (Joshua), Collin Caldwell (Uvalde), Isaac Mendez (El Paso), Jessica Turner (Fort Davis), Lindsey Hall-Schwegmann (Live Oak) and Manuel Fausett (Presidio).

Faculty members present included: Mark Saka, Jim Case and Jessica Velasco.

Sean Twombly, executive director of Pi Sigma Alpha, joined the ceremony to welcome the new members and tell them about the benefits of membership.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, Pi Sigma Alpha (ΠΣΑ or PSA), the National Political Science Honor Society, is the only honor society for college and university students of political science in the United States.

Its purpose is to recognize and promote high academic achievement in the field of political science.

PSA is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies (ACHS) and adheres to all the standards set by ACHS for an upper-division, specialized honor society.

Posted in on Friday, May 15, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
72°
Humidity: 76%
Winds: SSE at 6mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 60°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

saturday

weather
High 88°/Low 64°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 89°/Low 64°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]