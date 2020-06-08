  • June 8, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Edward Jones financial advisors receives CRPC designation

Posted: Monday, June 8, 2020 4:45 am

Financial Advisor Marissa Salgado and Julie Massey of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Odessa have both achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor.

Salgado and Massey successfully completed the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, or CRPC, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the CRPC designation.

This advanced training program focuses on the pre- and post-retirement needs of individuals. Study topics include principles of retirement planning, sources of retirement income, employer-sponsored plans, deferred compensation plans, plan distributions, investment strategies during retirement and planning for incapacity, disability and long-term care.

Massey has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones for eight years. She has served individual investors in Odessa for 18 years.

Salgado and Massey are also both Branch Office Administrators Abby Swinney and can be reached at 362-7826 or visit www.edwardjones.com/marissa-salgado and www.edwardjones.com/julie-massey.

Edward Jones office located at 6132 Eastridge Road.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management. Visit edwardjones.com and recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

