GOOD NEWS: Student-athletes receive Academic All-Conference honors

ALPINE Out of 490 student-athletes listed from 12 member and two affiliate institutions, 35 Sul Ross student-athletes have been recognized by the American Southwest Conference on its 2019 Fall Academic All-Conference list.

The members were announced by the ASC office and include the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must be classified academically as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student during the competition season and have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution.

They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average as certified at the conclusion of the academic semester in which the ASC sport championship is held.

Men’s Cross Country: Niko Moreno, El Paso, So., history; William Serrano, Pecos, Jr., mathematics.

Women’s Cross Country: Mariajose Cervantes, Laredo, So., animal science pre-vet; Halie Guillen, El Paso, Jr., biology; Sara Ray, Cleburne, So., psychology.

Football: Fabian Baeza, Van Horn, Sr., kinesiology & human performance; Bobby Campbell, New Braunfels, So., kinesiology & human performance; Keyton Castro, Three Rivers, So., criminal justice; Chad Cross, Brady, So., kinesiology & human performance; Lorenzo Fowler, Austin, So., kinesiology & human performance; Richard Galvan, El Paso, So., criminal justice; Cody Kalinowski, Needville, Sr., natural resource management; Frank Melendez, El Paso, So., criminal justice; Ryan Robinson, Austin, Jr., business administration; Logan Schnautz, Luling, So., geology; Joshua Spear, Buda, So., English; James White, San Antonio, So., wildlife management.

Men’s Soccer: Bryan Dominguez, El Paso, Sr., mathematics; Alan Hernandez, El Paso, So., criminal justice; Jose Luis Originales, El Paso, So., criminal justice; Mauricio Perez, El Paso, So., mathematics; Eddie Rodriguez, El Paso, Jr., psychology; Frank Rodriguez, El Paso, Sr., criminal justice; Daniel Torres, El Paso, So., mathematics.

Women’s Soccer: Britney Berumen, El Paso, Jr., kinesiology & human performance; Aleysha Carrillo, San Antonio, So., kinesiology & human performance; Judith Macias, Abilene, So., kinesiology & human performance; Marli Martin, Midland, Jr., biology; Arelly Villalobos, Socorro, Jr., biology

Volleyball: Annika Canaba, Alpine, So., kinesiology & human performance; Kylee Davis, Josephine, So., kinesiology & human performance; Cielo Iniguez, Balmorhea, So., kinesiology & human performance; Isabella Ruiz, Fabens, Jr., kinesiology & human performance; Jordan Scherer, Round Rock, Jr., biology; Hannah Zly, Killeen, Sr., English.