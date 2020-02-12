  • February 12, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Student-athletes receive Academic All-Conference honors - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Student-athletes receive Academic All-Conference honors

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Student-athletes receive Academic All-Conference honors Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE Out of 490 student-athletes listed from 12 member and two affiliate institutions, 35 Sul Ross student-athletes have been recognized by the American Southwest Conference on its 2019 Fall Academic All-Conference list.

The members were announced by the ASC office and include the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must be classified academically as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student during the competition season and have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution.

They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average as certified at the conclusion of the academic semester in which the ASC sport championship is held.

Men’s Cross Country: Niko Moreno, El Paso, So., history; William Serrano, Pecos, Jr., mathematics.

Women’s Cross Country: Mariajose Cervantes, Laredo, So., animal science pre-vet; Halie Guillen, El Paso, Jr., biology; Sara Ray, Cleburne, So., psychology.

Football: Fabian Baeza, Van Horn, Sr., kinesiology & human performance; Bobby Campbell, New Braunfels, So., kinesiology & human performance; Keyton Castro, Three Rivers, So., criminal justice; Chad Cross, Brady, So., kinesiology & human performance; Lorenzo Fowler, Austin, So., kinesiology & human performance; Richard Galvan, El Paso, So., criminal justice; Cody Kalinowski, Needville, Sr., natural resource management; Frank Melendez, El Paso, So., criminal justice; Ryan Robinson, Austin, Jr., business administration; Logan Schnautz, Luling, So., geology; Joshua Spear, Buda, So., English; James White, San Antonio, So., wildlife management.

Men’s Soccer: Bryan Dominguez, El Paso, Sr., mathematics; Alan Hernandez, El Paso, So., criminal justice; Jose Luis Originales, El Paso, So., criminal justice; Mauricio Perez, El Paso, So., mathematics; Eddie Rodriguez, El Paso, Jr., psychology; Frank Rodriguez, El Paso, Sr., criminal justice; Daniel Torres, El Paso, So., mathematics.

Women’s Soccer: Britney Berumen, El Paso, Jr., kinesiology & human performance; Aleysha Carrillo, San Antonio, So., kinesiology & human performance; Judith Macias, Abilene, So., kinesiology & human performance; Marli Martin, Midland, Jr., biology; Arelly Villalobos, Socorro, Jr., biology

Volleyball: Annika Canaba, Alpine, So., kinesiology & human performance; Kylee Davis, Josephine, So., kinesiology & human performance; Cielo Iniguez, Balmorhea, So., kinesiology & human performance; Isabella Ruiz, Fabens, Jr., kinesiology & human performance; Jordan Scherer, Round Rock, Jr., biology; Hannah Zly, Killeen, Sr., English.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
32°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: WNW at 8mph
Feels Like: 26°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 28°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 50°/Low 31°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 53°/Low 37°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]