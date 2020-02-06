  • February 6, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Oil companies help needy - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Oil companies help needy

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 3:15 am

GOOD NEWS: Oil companies help needy Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND Neighbors at The Vineyard office complex in Midland found themselves in a friendly competition this past holiday season, and the West Texas Food Bank was the definite winner. Fasken Oil & Ranch, XTO Energy, and others, who are neighbors at The Vineyard in Midland, competed for bragging rights through a three tiered competition.

Participants were encouraged to donate either food, cash, or time to the West Texas Food Bank. At the end of the competition the neighbors were able to help provide 142,129 meals.

“The holidays are such a fabulous time to celebrate with family and loved ones, and the outpouring of community support for the West Texas Food Bank is always heartwarming,” West Texas Food Bank Executive Director Libby Campbell said. “I cannot thank XTO Energy, Fasken Oil & Ranch and others enough for their outpouring of love for the food bank, and I want to congratulate them all instead of declaring a winner, because our hungry neighbors who are going to bed with a full tummy tonight are the real winners.”

Officials representing the participating companies say they hope to continue the tradition of holiday giving at The Vineyard, and look forward to finding new and innovative ways to support the West Texas Food Bank throughout 2020.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Thursday, February 6, 2020 3:15 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
15°
Humidity: 86%
Winds: WNW at 6mph
Feels Like: 6°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 47°/Low 33°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.

friday

weather
High 62°/Low 32°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 41°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]