GOOD NEWS: Oil companies help needy

MIDLAND Neighbors at The Vineyard office complex in Midland found themselves in a friendly competition this past holiday season, and the West Texas Food Bank was the definite winner. Fasken Oil & Ranch, XTO Energy, and others, who are neighbors at The Vineyard in Midland, competed for bragging rights through a three tiered competition.

Participants were encouraged to donate either food, cash, or time to the West Texas Food Bank. At the end of the competition the neighbors were able to help provide 142,129 meals.

“The holidays are such a fabulous time to celebrate with family and loved ones, and the outpouring of community support for the West Texas Food Bank is always heartwarming,” West Texas Food Bank Executive Director Libby Campbell said. “I cannot thank XTO Energy, Fasken Oil & Ranch and others enough for their outpouring of love for the food bank, and I want to congratulate them all instead of declaring a winner, because our hungry neighbors who are going to bed with a full tummy tonight are the real winners.”

Officials representing the participating companies say they hope to continue the tradition of holiday giving at The Vineyard, and look forward to finding new and innovative ways to support the West Texas Food Bank throughout 2020.