GOOD NEWS: SouthWest Bank named top lender

SouthWest Bank was recently named this year’s top Small Business Administration 7(a) lender for the Lubbock-West Texas district based on total dollar volume.

The SBA 7(a) loan program is the SBA’s most popular program and helps many Americans start, build, and grow businesses.

The program guarantees loans to small businesses of up to $5 million. 7(a) loans are commonly used for start-up businesses, change of ownership transactions, purchasing commercial real estate, purchasing equipment, and working capital needs. SouthWest Bank’s SBA Department handles each request from start to finish with local approvals and can usually be funded in just a few days.

SouthWest Bank’s SBA department includes Virginia Ruiz, senior vice president – senior SBA loan officer; Carley Hernandez, vice president - SBA loan officer; and Jacqueline Saucedo, SBA underwriter/processor.

“This recognition reflects the great work my team does to deliver financial support for our small businesses in our communities,” said Ruiz. “The 7(a) SBA program offers a way for business owners to achieve their goals and grow their businesses and we are rewarded by seeing our local small businesses succeed!”

Recent Southwest Bank SBA customers include Atomic Pizza and Code Ninjas in Lubbock, Texas and Society Chiropractic located in Midland, Texas.

“Working with the SouthWest Bank SBA department was one of the most straightforward aspects of opening our clinic. Over the course of a few weeks, we met with several banks to discuss all available funding options and the customer service of the SouthWest Bank SBA department immediately stood out,” said Christian Poldrack, D.C., owner of Society Chiropractic Company. “I would highly encourage anyone who is looking into opening your first business to reach out and have a conversation with the SouthWest Bank SBA team. I guarantee they are the type of people you will love to work with.”

More information on SouthWest Bank is available at www.southwbank.com.