  • November 20, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Upgrades in store for Museum of the Big Bend - Odessa American: Good News

GOOD NEWS: Upgrades in store for Museum of the Big Bend

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 12:42 pm

GOOD NEWS: Upgrades in store for Museum of the Big Bend By Travis Hendryx Sul Ross Office of Public Relations Odessa American

ALPINE Brand new video monitor kiosks with touch screen capabilities will highlight current technology upgrades at the Museum of the Big Bend, Alpine.

The new kiosks are tentatively scheduled to be installed and up and running in mid to late 2020.

Total cost of the project, which includes video monitors, installation and design, will run around $25,000 which is being funded through the City of Alpine Hotel/Motel Tax. The museum will fund any incidental expenses.

The museum currently utilizes five kiosks that highlight short video segments about each of the permanent exhibits.

“Our exhibits are very text-dense,” said Museum Director Mary Bones. “We have some visitors that love to read the information from opening to end but then we have folks who want just a quick overview or just want to learn a particular aspect of each of our five areas.”

Bones added that the videos that accompany each exhibit have served the museum well since relocating to the old rock-sided University Center in 2007.

The old UC served as the original location of the museum when it opened its doors in 1925. Prior to its current location, the museum was housed in the lower level of Lawrence Hall and was also part of an underground facility near the old tennis courts.

“The video displays are also 2007 technology so with more than a decade’s worth of use things start to fail,” Bones said.

“This is not an inexpensive endeavor but with the help from the hotel/motel tax, replacing these monitors with newer ones and with newer technology will be much more affordable.”

According to Bones, the new kiosks will feature multiple videos with touch screen technology and will also be ADA compliant.

