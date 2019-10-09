GOOD NEWS: Fair Creative Arts Results

Ceramics, decorative painting: Sheryl Jones, 1 (2), 2 (5), 3 (5), theme, CC, JC.
Ceramics, Midland seniors: Olga Sanchez, 2 (2); Terri Patten, 1, 2; Kay Balog, 2 (2); Judy Benton, 1 (3); Sharon Gibson, 1, 2; Miguel Garcia, 1, 2; Lily Corona, 2 (2); Alicia Garcia, 1; Wyleen Anderson, 1; Rafina Gomez, 2; Betty Russell, 1, 3; Margo Kelly, 3 (2); Laura Schwartz, 1, 2; Zpauel Chavez, 1, 2; Royce Brown, 1, 2; Nona Frazier, 1; Jeanne Jackson, 1, 2; Alice Robles, 1; Adelita Sotelo, 1, 2; Kathy Holdridge, 1; Bob Jackson, 1; Teresa Taylor, 2; Jolene Geleynse, 2; Juanita Arreguin, 1, 2; Georgia Acosta, 1, 3; Love Swimming Bear, 1; Juanita Leon, 2; Linda Templeton, 1 (2), BID, CC, JC, theme; Lucy Melgoza, 1; Nellie Prado, 2, 3; Yolanda Garcia, 2; Yvonne Snitkes, 2; Patsy Harris-Blackwell, 3 (2); Eunice Young, 3; Anna Marie Lungford, 1; Lanna Kimbrough, 2; Odessa Taylor, 2; Ma1ine Hall, 1, 3; Loretta Cottrell, 3 (2); Ruth Venegas, 1, 3; Marlinda Lydia, 2, 3; Jesse Morris, 3; Charlotte Williams, 2; Barbara Johnson, 2; Kathy Holdridge, 1.
Collections: Alek Ahrlett, 1; Amelia Bedrick, 1; Angie Ahrlett, 1, 2; Beth Leckbee Markler, 3; Brenda Caskey, 1 (2), CC, 3; Brook Belknap, 1, JC; Chris Leckbee, 1 (2), 2 (3), 3, (3); Christine Love, 3; Cordelia Makler, 2; Cordelia Rose, 1; Deanna Foresyth, 1 (2); Dianne Bedrick, 1; Doug/Jayne Faltus, 1, JC, CC; Greta Leckbee, 1, 2; Isabel Badillo, 2; Jacky Chan, 2; Janny Rossingh, 3 (2); Jimmy Foresyth, 2, theme; Jodi Chan, 1; Joseph Wright, 2; Les Goddard, 3; Levi Edwards, 2; Lillian Wright, 2; Lillie Leckbee, 2, 3; Lou Love, 2; Lydia Ahrlett, 1, CC; Lynn Miller, 1, 2 (2), 3; Marie Leckbee, 3; Mary Martin, 2, 3 (2); Pat Sheible, 1; Stephen Leckbee, 1; Stephen Leckbee, 3; Theresa Hornung, 2; Tina Ancheta, 3.
Crafts & Hobbies, Div. 1-5 Children & Adults: Angela Abrlett, 2; Bella Adams, 1, 3; Bethany Echelbarger, 1; Braden Rutledge, 2; Chris Leckbee; Deanna Foresyth, 1 (2), 3; Denise Moore, 2; Evelyn Wright, 2; Hadley Peden, 1; Hudson Peden, 1; Hunter Peden, 1; Jacob Rogers, 1; James McDaniel, 1; Jimmy Foresyth, 1; Kylie Ernst, 1; Lillian Wright, 2; Lucille Kennedy, 1; Marisa Stewart, 1; Natalie Velasquez, 2; Paul Foresyth, 2; Rudy Kennedy, 3; Sarai Velasquez, 1; Sheryl Jones, 1; Sheryl Jones, 2; Sheryl Jones, 2; Sofi Hagman, 1 (2), 2 (3); Theresa Hornung, 2; Valerie Kennedy, 2.
Crafts & Hobbies, Div. 6 & 7: Deanna Foresyth, 2; Joann Conellis, 1 (2); Sandra Houston, 3.
Crafts & Hobbies, Div. 8-9: Jaynell Nash, 1; Vickie Folkers, 3; Pat Hodges, 3 (3), BIS; Lyn Miller, 1.
Crafts & Hobbies, Div. 10-11: Deanne Foresyth, 1 (2), 2; Tisha Hamilton, 1.
Crafts & Hobbies, Div 12-15; Vickie Folker, 1; Heather Rutledge, 1 (2), 3; Denise Moore, 2, 3; Lyn Miller, 1, 2, 3 (2), BIS; Leanna Dalager, 3; Lyn Miller, 2; Leanna Dalager, 2; Heather Rutledge, 2; Denise Dunlap, 1.
Crafts & Hobbies, Div. 16-18: Deanna Foresyth, 2, 3 (2); Kay Zeltmann, 1, 2.
Crafts & Hobbies, Div. 20-27: Paul Bedrick, 1; Dennis Donovan, 1, JC, theme; Adams Currey, 2, 3.
Crafts & Hobbies, Div. 28-35: Mark Doverspike, 1; Cotton Hayes, 1, BID, JC; Jimmy Foresyth, 1; David Austin, 1; Jimmy Edwards, 1; Loy Cornett, 1; Sharon Coats, 2; Randy Coats, 1 (4), 2; Trey Branson, 3; Theresa Hornung, 3.
Crafts & Hobbies, Div. 36-43: Deanna Foresyth, 1 (2), 2; Sandra Houston, 1; Esther Sofge, 1 (2), 2; Danny Summers, 1, CC; Deanna Foresyth, 3; Lee Hicks, 1; Luz Craig, 2 (2), 3 (3); Vickie Folkers, 3; Isabel Badillo, 3 (2); George Hancock, 1; Roger Pearson, 1; David Caskey, 1; Marsha Bridges, 2; Leanna Dalager, 3; Marsha Bridges, 2; Bailey Dunston, 1, JC; Heather Rutledge, 2.
Antiques: Brenda Caskey, 1, BID; Chris Leckbee, 1, 2 (6), 3 (3); D Moore, 1, 2; Deanna Foresyth, 1 (11), 2 (7), BID (2); Denice Moore, 1 (2), 2 (3), CC, BID; E Carrigon, 2; E Sofge, 2; Evie Carrigan, 1 (10), 2 (4), BID (2), JC; Howard Houston, 1 (3), BID (2); Jana Little, 1 (5), 2 (4), 3; Janny Rossingh, 2; Jayne Faltus, 1; Jimmy Foresyth, 1 (6), BID; Kathy Rhodes, 2, 3; Lin Turner, 2; Lyn Little, 1; Lyn Miller, 1 (4), 2 (13), 3 (5); Lyn Turner, 1 (5), 2 (4), BID; Mary Martin, 2; Patsy Bowles, 1 (2), 2 (2), BID (2), 3; Rosalie Brown, 1; S Houston, 1; S Lipham, 1 (4), BID, JC, BIS; Sandra Houston, 1 (9), 2 (9), BID; Terry Little, 1, 2 (3), 3, theme; Vincent Becker, 1.
Culinary: Allison Mendoza, 2; Aracely Hernandez, 1, 2; Bonita Tribble, 1; Brenda Caskey, 1 (2), 2; Charles Calloway, 1, 2 (3); Doronna Langston, 1; Eliana Mendoza, 3; Gage Hale, 2; Jayne Faltus, 2; Ma1lynn Futch, 1; Nancy Donovan, 3; Paije Mulkey, 1, best in division.
>> PERMIAN BASIN FAIR & EXPO