GOOD NEWS: Thirteen education students initiated into Kappa Delta Pi

ALPINE The Sul Ross State University Education Department inducted 13 education majors into Kappa Delta Pi during a virtual Zoom ceremony Thursday evening.

Robert Kinucan, executive vice president and provost, addressed the group and congratulated them on their accomplishments. Outgoing President Telisa Jones (Houston) and Counselor Jeanne Qvarnstrom delivered the initiation ceremony. Qvarnstrom installed the new president for Zeta Delta, Angelique Gonzales.

Spring 2020 initiates include: Alma Baeza (Presidio), Daniel Carrillo (Presidio), Jeanna Cuellar (Carrizo Springs), Patricia Garcia (Fort Davis), Brandy Garner (Midland), Gail Glenn (Midland), Angelique Gonzales (Alpine), Leslie Mendoza (Presidio), Ana Ortiz-Alaniz (Carrizo Springs), Kathia Pando (Presidio), Monica Salmon (Alpine), Amber Spears (Alamo) and Anthony Urias (Fort Stockton).

Students receiving graduation cords at the meeting were: Telisa Jones, Patricia Garcia and Amy Lopez (San Angelo).

Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society in Education, was founded by William Bagley, Truman Kelly, and Thomas Edgar Musselman in 1911 at the University of Illinois to foster excellence in education and promote fellowship among those dedicated to teaching. The founders chose the name from the Greek words knowledge, duty and power.

Kappa Delta Pi members keep good company. Albert Einstein, George Washington Carver, Eleanor Roosevelt and Margaret Mead are just a few members that have made outstanding contributions to the development of professional education.

For over a century, the society has consistently grown, starting with a local chapter to become the international organization it is today, with an initiated membership that exceeds 1.2 million.

The mission of Kappa Delta Pi is to sustain an honored community of diverse educators by promoting excellence and advancing scholarship, leadership, and service.