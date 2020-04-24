GOOD NEWS: Andrews ISD junior named writing contest finalist

Andrews High School junior Mikayla Ross has been named one of the 12 finalists for the UIL Barbara Jordan Historical Essay Writing Contest.

The theme of the contest was African Americans in Texas: Past and Present; and Ross wrote her essay about icon, dancer, and choreographer Debbie Allen.

Ross is the first AHS student to compete in this contest and the first to reach the state meet level.

All state finalists will be invited to attend the Academic State Meet in May where state awards will be presented. All state finalists will become eligible to apply for Texas Interscholastic League Foundation scholarships.