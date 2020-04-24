  • April 24, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Andrews ISD junior named writing contest finalist - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Andrews ISD junior named writing contest finalist

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 24, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Andrews ISD junior named writing contest finalist Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Andrews High School junior Mikayla Ross has been named one of the 12 finalists for the UIL Barbara Jordan Historical Essay Writing Contest.

The theme of the contest was African Americans in Texas: Past and Present; and Ross wrote her essay about icon, dancer, and choreographer Debbie Allen.

Ross is the first AHS student to compete in this contest and the first to reach the state meet level.

All state finalists will be invited to attend the Academic State Meet in May where state awards will be presented. All state finalists will become eligible to apply for Texas Interscholastic League Foundation scholarships.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, April 24, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: WSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 53°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 50s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 54°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 87°/Low 63°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]