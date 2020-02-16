  • February 16, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Jack Hendrix Competition Winners

GOOD NEWS: Jack Hendrix Competition Winners

Posted: Sunday, February 16, 2020 3:00 am

The Odessa Music Teachers Association held its annual Jack Hendrix recital competition Jan. 26 at the Odessa College Jack Rodgers Recital Hall.

Winners of the 2 p.m. recital are listed as follows:

The Hero’s March, Vogel: Isabella Samaneigo, first place; Samaaha Ganji, second place.

The Sparrow’s Song, Bober: Nishka Chennamaneni, first place; Janelle Cann, second place.

Thundering Chase, Goldston: Zachary Law, first place; Krish Patel, second place; Cotton Harvey, third place.

Mini Sonatina In G, 3rd Mov’t, Bastien: Florence Natapradja, first place; Dax Spencer, second place.

Gavotte, Handel: Lucy Harvey, first place; Keerthana Bere, second place; David “Mac” Furlow III, third place.

Bells of San Miguel, Alexander: Abigail Dodson, first place; Grace Sayger, second place; Ezekiel Catungal, third place.

Fiesta Days, Vandall: Ciara Villareal, first place; Aspen Barbe, second place.

Sonatina in C Major, Op. 57, Biehl: Diego Gonzalez, first place.

Pavane, Rocherolle: Luke Stinehart, first place; Leon Samaneigo, second place.

Minuet In G Major, Handel: Matthew Baltazar, first place; Chaturya Gangireddy, second place; Brinda Potluri, third place.

Sonatina Spiritoso, 1st Movt, Alexander: Sylvia Xu, first place; Elijah Catungal & Laura Nguyen, second place; Addison Collins, third place.

Chromatic Craze, Setliff: Kanishk Yankarla, first place; Whirling Leaves, Burnam: Vincent Ramirez, first place; Miranda Yang & Andrea Santiago-Soto, second place; Amulya Ganta, third place.

Black Boots, Beissert: Steven Xu, first place; Alpheaus Cann, second place; Binyahmin Garrett, third place.

Verso in E Minor, Zipoli: Lucas Todd, first place.

Spinning Song, Ellmenreich: Erynn McKelvy, first place; Priyanka Nagalla, second place.

Allegro, Op. 52, No. 2, Hummel: Samuel Weaks, second place; Layla Serrano, third place.

Tarantella Espagnole, Byers: Pure King, first place.

Prelude In B Minor, Op. 28, No. 6, Chopin: Jerry Gillian, first place; Hannah Lee, second place; Aakash Angirekula, third place.

Allegro, Suite No. 7, Handel: Elijah Baltazar, first place; Kenra Thibeault, second place.

Minuetto—Collegiate, Hook: Jacob Ruiz, first place; Brianna Galindo, second place; Justin Lawhone, third place.

Participating teachers were: Ronald Bennett, Sunyung Hwang, Gayle Bizzell, Linda Lindell, Kathleen Chatham, Mike Lively, JoAnn Collett, Kathy Lollar, Joy Finley, Belinda Richey, Kristi Law and Barbara Tyler.

Judges were: Shirley Anderson and Sharla Van Cleave.

Posted in on Sunday, February 16, 2020 3:00 am.

