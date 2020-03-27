GOOD NEWS: Former Odessan’s photos featured in Texas Monthly

Mackenzie Smith Kelley photographed the cover of Texas Monthly’s March issue, and a 10-page spread written by Pat Sharpe covering the state’s best new restaurants in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Houston.

Smith Kelley is an alumnus of Permian High School, Odessa College (studied photography with Steve Goff and Mark Swindler) and the University of Texas Permian Basin, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2006. Mack, as she goes by now, was a member of the Kaleidoscope Company at the Permian Playhouse, and The Satin Strings and Kantorei Choir at PHS.

Smith Kelley lived and worked in NYC for 10 years (with a quick stint in Odessa in 2012) before moving to Austin in 2016 where she lives now. She focuses her lens on storytelling through food, and connections made at the table. Her work has been published in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, Oprah Magazine, Culture Mag, Luxe Magazine, and various online publications.

She also runs The World in a Pocket (www.theworldinapocket.com), an online project dedicated to celebrating the world through the lens of a dumpling (or a samosa, empanada, etc). The World in a Pocket was a finalist in the 2019 Saveur Blog Awards in the category of Most Groundbreaking Voice.