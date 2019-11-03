GOOD NEWS: Ultramarathon has Sul Ross ties

ALPINE One Sul Ross professor’s passion project has led to a fifth year of remote racing in the Chihuahuan Desert with Trans-Pecos Ultra, a multi-stage race and tour through Big Bend, held Nov. 2.

Chair of Physical Education and Assistant Professor Chris Herrera, PhD, MBA, fell in love with long distance racing when he was on a one-year sabbatical in 2013.

He had signed up to run the Sahara Race, one of four international races. An ankle injury put Herrera on volunteer duty instead, but the experience was life changing. The mix of adventure and camaraderie made a lasting impression.

The format of a multi-stage ultramarathon was intense. Participants covered a lot of ground, often hundreds of miles, in remote areas, but the run is broken up over many days, making it more manageable.

On that same sabbatical, Herrera visited the Big Bend region for the first time. He was instantly drawn to the rugged beauty and access to the outdoors through Big Bend National and Big Bend Ranch State parks, so he applied for a position with the Sul Ross Kinesiology Department and moved to Alpine.

It was easy for Herrera to envision an ultramarathon in the Big Bend. He went to work creating the Trans-Pecos Ultra in Big Bend Ranch State Park, choosing the course and networking with locals and park officials. The result is a spectacular tour of the region and a race that covers 165 of the 175 miles of hiking trails in the Ranch Park.

Contestants had the option to enter two tracts. The four-stage, 85-mile race starts with a short prologue on the first day, then progresses in mileage over three days. The six-stage, 165-mile race ends with an extra 56 miles that contestants had 30 hours to finish. Both result in qualifying points toward the mecca of ultramarathons, the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc, in the French Alps.

Herrera is building the Sul Ross outdoor recreation curriculum with input from professional outdoorsman in the Big Bend and offering students as many chances to experience the outdoors as possible.

For more information, visit trans-pecosultra.com.