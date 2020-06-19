  • June 19, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

Posted: Friday, June 19, 2020 3:15 am

Odessa American

GRADUATE

Hannah E. Bynum of Odessa has been named the valedictorian of the Orion High School Class of 2019-2020.

Hannah is graduating with a 5.07 grade point average, and will be attending the University of Texas Permian Basin in the fall. Hannah was a National Merit Semi Finalist this past year. Hannah took four AP Examinations this year and completed a Practicum in Health Care. She is the daughter of Cory and Sharon Bynum of Odessa.

Posted in on Friday, June 19, 2020 3:15 am.

