GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

GRADUATE
Hannah E. Bynum of Odessa has been named the valedictorian of the Orion High School Class of 2019-2020.
Hannah is graduating with a 5.07 grade point average, and will be attending the University of Texas Permian Basin in the fall. Hannah was a National Merit Semi Finalist this past year. Hannah took four AP Examinations this year and completed a Practicum in Health Care. She is the daughter of Cory and Sharon Bynum of Odessa.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.