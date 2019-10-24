  • October 24, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross plans study abroad in UK

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross plans study abroad in UK

Posted: Thursday, October 24, 2019 9:12 am

ALPINE — Sul Ross State University education majors will have the opportunity to extend their education overseas as a part of a program that focuses on the effect diversity has on teaching in other nations.

“We are pleased to announce that the Department of Education will be escorting our students on a study abroad trip to the United Kingdom during the summer of 2020,” said Department Chair Jennifer Miller-Ray.

Ray said the objective of the trip is to discover, compare and contrast how diversity impacts teaching and learning in British schools to schools in the United States.

“We will offer graduate and undergraduate courses next summer,” said Ray. “Thus far, courses to be offered for credit on this study abroad include ED4313 Reading Comprehension and Enrichment, ED6313 Teaching Reading in the Content Areas and ED6344 Counseling in a Multicultural Society.”

Ray noted the trip will include visits to a range of schools in the UK from June 5-15.

“Participants will deepen their understanding of language development, literacy learning and multimodality and how those elements play a part in the education of young people in London,” Ray said.

She added that students will be provided with models and opportunities to differentiate instruction and develop approaches in working with diverse learners.

Trips to cultural sites will round out the study abroad opportunity.

In Edinburgh, students will experience education’s transformation into a modern institution that emphasizes a depth of learning across a range of subjects.

“From there, we will explore how London is staking its claim as a center for global education,” said Ray adding that the city has one of the largest populations of international students in the world.

Ray also said Sul Ross students will visit Oxford University and learn about teaching certifications and opportunities in the UK.

For more information, contact Ray at 432-837-8013 or email jennifer.miller@sulross.edu.

