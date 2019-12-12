GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

LEADERSHIP AWARD

Dr. Ikemefuna “Ike” Okwuwa of Odessa was awarded the Texas Academy of Family Physicians Special Constituency Leadership Award during TAFP’s Annual Session and Primary Care Summit Nov. 9 in The Woodlands.

The award was established by the TAFP Section on Special Constituencies and honors an outstanding TAFP member who is a strong advocate for a specific special constituency or, as a member of a specific constituency, has served as an outstanding leader. The five special constituencies are women physicians, minority physicians, international medical graduates, LGBT physicians, and new physicians.

Okwuwa is the program director at the Texas Tech Permian Basin Family Medicine Residency Program. In the seven years since he completed residency, he’s served on the TAFP Board of Directors, completed TAFP’s Family Medicine Leadership Experience, was appointed to a TMA Council, was elected IMG co-convener at the AAFP’s National Conference of Constituency Leaders as a first-time attendee and was appointed to the AAFP Commission on Membership and Member Services.

For more information, visit www.tafp.org.

HONORS

Andy Roman, a professional saxophonist of Pecos and from the band Andy Roman and The Roman Brothers, was a nominee at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy’s held recently in Las Vegas. Roman has been recording with Bandalos Chinos an international pop group from Bueno Aires, Argentina that was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album.

Demri Balerio from Nimitz Middle School was one of more than 500 elementary, junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that represented Varsity Spirit in the 2019 Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The individuals invited to perform in the parade were part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), or National Dance Alliance (NDA). Only the top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

Demri performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind pre-parade performance through Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park on Thanksgiving Day.

The Varsity All-American program celebrated more than 30 years of choosing camp standouts.

For more information, visit www.varsity.com.

AWARDS

ALPINE Senior running back Williton Grear earned First Team All-Conference honors while freshman quarterback Trey Johns was named to the Outstanding Sportsman Team of the Year on Nov. 21 as the American Southwest Conference released their 2019 football awards.

Gear, an Austin native, totaled new career-highs with 855 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his final season with the Lobos. He broke his single-game rushing record with a 252-yard performance against Louisiana College on October 19. He also tied his best single-game touchdown performance with two scores and had his longest career rush of 82 yards against the Wildcats. Grear rushed for over 100 yards three times in 2019, posting a 128-yard game against East Texas Baptist on September 28 and 173 yards against Southwestern on Oct. 5.

A native of New Braunfels, Johns finished his freshman year with 896 yards and four touchdowns, both team-highs.

Four other Lobos earned recognition as honorable mentions in 2019's awards release.

Sophomore Logan Schnautz, a Lockhart native, finished his season with 384 receiving yards and a touchdown. He finished his 2019 campaign with a career-best 94 receiving yards against Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Sophomore Keyton Castro, Three Rivers, received honors as a member of the offensive line.

Senior Levah Tarry, Houston, finished his final season with a team-best 83 tackles and three forced fumbles, both career-highs. The linebacker also recovered a fumble and broke up two passes.

Sophomore Isaiah Jacobs, Austin, totaled a second team-best 69 tackles and a team-best four interceptions, both good enough for career-highs.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ALPINE Tristen Licon's career night helped the junior guard secure ASC West Player of the Week in an announcement made Dec. 2 by the conference office.

The El Paso native notched new career-highs of 32 points and 10 rebounds in a 74-67 victory over Colorado College on Nov. 29 in Colorado Springs.

After scoring just nine in the first half, Licon went off for 23 in the second. He shot 10-19 from the field for the game, hitting 5-10 from beyond the arc and 7-9 from the free throw line.

Licon's previous career-best in points was 25 on Jan. 26, 2018 in a 91-89 win against Mary Hardin-Baylor. His previous rebound high was nine in an 82-79 win against Trinity on December 31, 2018.

This is Licon's second ASC West Player of the Week nod in his career. He was tabbed with the honor during the 2018-2019 season after a then season-best 22 points in an 82-78 win over Howard Payne on January 12, 2019. He also totaled seven rebounds, three assists, and a blocked shot.