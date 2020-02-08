GOOD NEWS: Midland College nursing program excels

MIDLAND Midland College (MC) announced a 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Licensed Practical Nurses in 2019.

The MC 2019 vocational nursing class was composed of 23 students—14 of these students took classes on the MC main campus, and nine attended classes at the Williams Regional Technical Training Center, MC’s branch campus in Fort Stockton.

Carmen Edwards, RN, dean of the Health Sciences Division at Midland College, said the MC nursing program has a long history of strong pass rates, and this year’s performance on the examination matches the 2018 100% pass rate.

The National Council Licensure Examination for Licensed Practical Nurses is created by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. A passing score on the exam is required for each graduate to earn their license to practice nursing as a licensed vocational nurse (LVN) in Texas. Interestingly, only Texas and California use the LVN designation; all other states use LPN – licensed practical nurse.

Edwards said well-qualified faculty, expanding simulation facilities, excellent educational classrooms and partnerships with nearby clinical facilities all contribute to the students’ success on the licensure examination.

“We are so proud of the graduates,” Edwards said. “I want to commend the director of the nursing program, Brooke Foutch, and her faculty for the excellent work they do.”

The nursing program underwent a routine review by two nurse consultants with the Texas Board of Nursing during a site visit in November 2019. All assessment categories were found to be in compliance. The board of nursing was especially impressed with the administrative support for the program, the excellent clinical learning opportunities, and the enthusiastic, resourceful and dedicated program director and faculty.

Edwards also reflected on the implications the perfect pass rate has on the Midland community.

“The community’s investment in Midland College and the nursing program gives assurance that we have solid students graduating to serve our community,” she said.

Learn more about the Midland College vocational nursing program by visiting www.midland.edu/academics/degrees/health/lvn.php or calling 685-4601.