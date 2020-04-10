  • April 10, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross QEP receives national recognition - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross QEP receives national recognition

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, April 10, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross QEP receives national recognition Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE For the second straight year, Sul Ross State University’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) will be showcased at the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges’ (SACSCOC) National Convention. This year’s convention is scheduled for December 5-8 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Quality Enhancement Plan, entitled Compass: Navigating Excellent through Effective Communication, is in the second year of implementation at Sul Ross.

The SRSU QEP is the product of faculty, staff and student planning led by Coordinators Dean April Aultman Becker and Dan Foley. They are assisted by faculty guides including Tiffany Culver, Jennifer Miller and Joey Velasco. The program is coordinated by the Office of Institutional Effectiveness and supported by Jeanne Qvarnstrom and Deborah Derden as data analyst. The QEP is designed to increase students’ skills in writing, speaking and visual presentation.

“This year, there are fourteen faculty from all four Sul Ross campuses who have joined the QEP program as ‘Navigators’,” Qvarnstrom said. “Their role is to promote communication skills in their courses.”

Qvarnstrom noted that faculty members are representative of all academic colleges.

Faculty Navigators include: Audrey Taylor, Kevin Young, Thomas Matula, Michael Ortiz, Jennifer Miller, Bibiana Gutierrez, Ryan Luna, Professor Diana Rodriguez, Joey Velasco, Alicia Trotman, Francine Richter, Professor Carolyn Barrientes and Billy Jack Ray.

“Both students and faculty who participate in the QEP are excited about the success,” Qvarnstrom said.

She added that in a fall 2018 survey, students enrolled in QEP courses reported that their communication skills had developed (92% strongly agree and 8% somewhat agree).

“Some faculty have summed up the program as, ‘an amazing experience’,” she said.

Reflecting on the honor, Becker observed, “We’ve had tremendous input and support from faculty, staff and students on our QEP from the days of topic development to the implementation of Mapped Courses.”

“Our faculty Navigators have worked very hard creating and teaching their Mapped Courses with the goal to improve students’ written, oral and nonverbal communication skills, a marketable skill that employers across the country look for in new hires,” she said.

Qvarnstrom said that as Sul Ross moves into year three, more faculty are invited to become a part of the QEP.

“Dean Becker and Foley are currently accepting faculty applications to become involved through infusing communication skills in their courses,” Qvarnstrom said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Friday, April 10, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 86%
Winds: ENE at 11mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 78°/Low 50°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 74°/Low 59°
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

saturday

weather
High 81°/Low 52°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]