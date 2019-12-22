GOOD NEWS: As the demand for medical care increases, grad answers the call

MIDLAND “Respiratory Therapy is one of the most effective and interesting ways to be a member of the healthcare profession and on the front lines of saving lives,” Midland College graduate Jordan Middleton said. “MC’s program teaches the skills necessary to break into the field.”

For Middleton, who now works full-time at Odessa Medical Center, respiratory therapy runs in the family. His parents, Stan and Margaret Middleton, are also both respiratory therapists.

“There is quite a bit of family experience in this field,” Middleton said. “My father teaches respiratory therapy at MC, and my mother ran pulmonary function tests in Odessa. So I have had exposure to all things lungs and breathing for most of my life, but I am also just very interested in health and medicine.

Middleton described the respiratory therapy profession as being a nurse for the lungs. “Working with orders from a doctor, I administer medications specifically for lungs,” Middleton said. “I deal with a lot of patients who have asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema. We get the medical permission to administer medications and tests from doctors, but through my classes at MC and my work experience, I have the evaluation skills to make suggestions to the doctor.”

MC’s Respiratory Therapy Program exposes students to scenarios and tools they will encounter working in the field. That exposure includes using state-of-the-art manikins to run real-life simulations for students from a control room in the F. Marie Hall SimLife Center at MC.

After graduation, Middleton passed two challenging exams to become a certified respiratory therapist and a registered respiratory therapist. He says MC helped him prepare. “There is a whole class in the last semester of Respiratory Therapy at MC dedicated to preparing for these exams,” Middleton said.