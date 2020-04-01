GOOD NEWS: Factor of one

ALPINE His website states “It’s more than possible, it’s a must.”

That mantra has driven Tiki Davis through the gauntlet of a troubled upbringing: Experiencing his own mother’s prison death, surviving a murder attempt on his life and a host of other events that could have easily turned the Sul Ross State University alumnus into just another statistic.

But it was that combination of possibility and personal obligation that availed life-changing and life-improving opportunities for Davis.

Despite his tumultuous upbringing, Davis was a gifted athlete and brought his football talent to Sul Ross where he earned a Bachelor’s (2003) and a Master’s Degree (2005).

From his days in Alpine, Davis returned to his native Odessa where he cut his teeth as an entrepreneur, an actor and now is a fulltime motivational speaker traveling across the nation and around the world. A book and documentary film chronicling Davis’s life is also in the works.

“Giving up is easy and it was expected but it’s much harder to continue and to defy those expectations,” Davis said. “Had I given into the hopelessness and despair, I would have ended up like a lot of the people in my neighborhood.”

Football proved to be an outlet for Davis who, at the time, had no academic aspirations.

After his playing career with the Lobos, Davis began to see the necessity of making the change from student-athlete to student.

“I came to Sul Ross when I was 20 years old and played football for three seasons,” Davis said. “After athletics I had to look myself in the mirror and ask ‘who am I really?’”

By his own account, Davis found himself a washed up player with limited to no prospects of an NFL playing career.

At a crossroads, Davis faced returning to Odessa as a college dropout or making the difficult decision to continue with his education.

Following his 2003 graduation, Davis remained at Sul Ross two more years and earned his Master’s Degree.

Not long after his days at Sul Ross, Davis began ventures in the business world including buying Sam’s Bar-B-Que in Odessa, a traditionally black-owned establishment. Following the purchase of Sam’s, Davis expanded the restaurant’s catering business and turned it into one of the most successful oilfield catering companies in the area.

Davis also tasted success in the petrochemical market with the help of wildcatter-businessman, the late Clayton Williams, Jr.

Davis served as the only black quality control engineer for Williams’ company, a position he enjoyed for seven years.

Davis said several service companies were swiping sand and fluids from Williams’ company to pump down oil holes costing Williams millions.

As quality control engineer for CWI, Davis provided oversight and structure insuring proper and ethical distribution of drilling and pumping chemicals by those service companies.

“I came to work for CWI on a trial basis,” Davis said. “But I became the best in the business in that position and I was able to create a niche for myself.”

Davis revealed he didn’t actually meet Williams until his second year at CWI.

“I was able to save CWI millions of dollars through my work as quality control engineer,” he said. “So Mr. Williams just had to find out who this young, black kid was that was saving him all this money.”

Davis’ and Williams’ working relationship would continue through the next five years.

“He was a businessman but very congenial and a lot of fun to work for and associate,” he said.

Williams passed away on Feb. 14 at the age of 88.

Other business opportunities surfaced, including successful ventures in the real estate market.

Davis will be the recipient of the World Civility Day Award on April 9 in Gary, Indiana and will be joined by world dignitaries including the President of South Africa.

This year’s event will host and honor 28 individuals whose lives illustrate examples of service and integrity in their communities and regions.

Davis will be the lone representative from the United State to be honored at the April 9 ceremony.

“This is an icon award,” said Davis. “Plus it happens right before my 42nd birthday so that just makes it extra special and memorable.”

The award also recognizes individuals who succeeded against overwhelming odds and, in turn, became productive citizens.

Davis will also receive an Honorary Doctorate on April 8.

Davis is scheduled to speak at two large engagements in May.

He will speak at the TED Talk on May 1 at the Globe Theatre in Odessa. Davis will join other notable speakers at the event including Ray Perryman, president and CEO of the Perryman Group and Sandra Woodley, President of the University of Texas at the Permian Basin.

Davis will then share his expertise in the oil and gas field in the auditorium of the Chevron Corporate Office on May 21 in Houston.