GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

HONOR

The International College of Dentists USA Section recently presented a local dental practitioner Dr. J. Teresa “Terre” Wade with a membership plaque, a gold lapel pin, and a gold key symbolic of this Fellowship for conspicuous service rendered in the art and science of Dentistry.

The International College of Dentists (lCD) is the pre-eminent honorary organization of the world’s outstanding dentists involved in “Serving Others.” The lCD is dedicated to the recognition of outstanding professional achievement, meritorious service, and the continued progress in the profession of dentistry for the benefit of all humankind.

Wade exemplifies the core values of integrity, leadership, and service hence the induction as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists, at its 85th Annual Convocation Sept. 6 in San Francisco, Calif.

At the ceremony, 350 dentists from the United States and abroad were inducted into the college at this year’s ceremony witnessed by more than 1,000 members and guests. The college, with representative chairs in more than 123 countries, has more than 11,000 members including about 6,500 in the United States.

Wade is the daughter of the Revs. John B. and Claudia Polsgrove of Bardwell, Ky., and Juanita Joyce Parker formerly of Dallas and daughter-in-law of Wallace and Myrtle Wade, both formerly of Mason.

Wade is a dentist and currently practices in Andrews with her husband Dr. Jerry Wade. Teresa Wade has been in dental practice in Andrews for 30 years. During those years, she has served as a Foreign Missionary Volunteer Dentist for the Southern Baptist Missions Commission, President, Vice-President, Secretary and Treasurer each year for the Permian Basin Dental Society as well as two years as a Delegate to the TDA Convention. Wade has been a dentist volunteer for a countless Texas Mission of Mercies all over the state since 2009. She served diligently for the Andrews Rotary Club holding every office, chairing every committee, and always chaired “Teacher of the Year.” For Boy Scouts of America she served as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts for seven years until her son crossed over to Andrew’s troop 129’s Scouting Program.

Wade volunteered actively for children’s programs; as a mentor for JBS Leadership program for HS Juniors and Seniors (UTPB program) through the Rotary Club for 15 years, as Middle School and High School and fifth grade Sunday school teacher since 1991, nine years as active member of LACE (Ladies Auxiliary for Christian Education) for Midland Christian until 2001.

Additionally she served in adult ministries of UMC lay speaker since 1998 to present, countless Women’s Walk to Emmaus weekends on inside teams since 1992, Men’s Kairos Evangelical Prison Ministry in Lynaugh Unit (Fort Stockton) twice a year teams since 1997 in every capacity including Outside Director, Women’s Kairos outside teams since 2015, speaker for Braids of Hearts Women’s ministry, volunteer for UM Army for youth. Wade currently and for many years has served as Crochet Pray and Crochet ministry caring for those in grief or illness, Back to School backpack for poor children, visitation ministry for elderly and sick. She concludes “there’s more but that is the big stuff.”

SCHOLARSHIP

ILISA LAYNE NORMAN

Ilisa Layne Norman of Frisco received a scholarship from the Midland Desk and Derrick Club.

She wants to graduate and become a forensic psychologist. Norman is a sophomore at the University of Texas at Austin.

She is the granddaughter of Sally Hubnik and the last Ernie Hubnik, and Brenda and Jesse Norman, all of Odessa.

HONORABLE MENTION

ALPINE Sul Ross senior goalie Frank Rodriguez has been named to the All-ASC Second Team and two sophomore defenders made the honorable mention as the conference released their 2019 Men's Soccer awards and all-conference teams Nov.12.

Rodriguez, an El Paso native, started all 16 games for the Lobos in his senior season. He posted a 3-8-3 record with 74 saves. He posted a conference second-best .813 save percentage, a fourth-best 4.62 saves per game, and a sixth-best 1.18 goals per game average.

Rodriguez posted two shutouts during his final year for Sully. One came in a 0-0 double overtime tie against UT Dallas on Sept. 28. He saved four shots in 110:00 minutes in goal. His second shutout came in his final game against Howard Payne on November 1. He saved all three shots on goal in a 2-0 win on Senior Day.

This is Rodriguez's second conference recognition after being listed to the Honorable Mention list in 2018.

Sophomore defenders Jose Luis Originales and Alan Hernandez were both recognized on the 2019 Honorable Mention list. This is Originales second time as an honorable mention.

ALPINE Senior midfielder Aylin Villalobos earned Third Team All-ASC honors, while two more took home honorable mention nods as the American Southwest Conference released their 2019 Women's Soccer awards and all-conference teams on Nov. 11.

Villalobos, an El Paso native, led all Lady Lobos with eight goals, 48 shots, 25 shots on goal, and a .167 shooting percentage.

Her best statistical game came against Concordia on October 10. Villalobos scored two goals on seven shots and put three on goal.

This is her second appearance on the all-conference list. She was named First Team All-ASC in 2018 after posting a team-high eight goals and 42 shots. Her 23 shots on goal was tied for a team-best.

Junior Marli Martin and sophomore Sonrisa Natividad were both recognized on the Honorable Mention list.

Martin, a native of Midland, shared team-best two assists. She also netted a goal on 12 shots with seven on goal as a midfielder.

Natividad, an El Paso native, tallied a goal on three shots with one on goal as a defender.

>> OALIFE@OAOA.COM