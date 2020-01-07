GOOD NEWS: Names in the News

RETIREMENTS

>> Ector County Sheriff Office Deputy Dallas Freeman recently retired after 18 years of service as a detention office and transport officer. He and wife will be moving to Kerrville.

PROMOTION

>> Ector County Sheriff Office Sgt. Christina McKinney has had many duties in her tenure. She worked as a corporal in the detention center that had her overseeing booking. Also she served on patrol and moved up to an Investigator in CID where she handled child abuse cases, sex offender registry. She was recently promoted to sargeant. over communications/dispatch.