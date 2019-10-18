GOOD NEWS: The United Family’s 28th annual charity classic breaks fundraising record

The United Family raised a record $500,000 through the 28th annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic golf tournament, held recently, including $23,183 for the United Way of Midland.

Donations were presented to organizations from Texas and New Mexico at the company’s tournament charity dinner at Eberley Brooks Events in Lubbock.

The tournament has raised more than $4.5 million for local charities since its inception in 1991. This year’s proceeds were distributed to 27 United Way organizations and one former United Way now operating independently in the communities The United Family serves.

“The Jacky Pierce Charity Classic has become an iconic annual event which brings together our valuable business partners and team members all of whom share our commitment to serving communities,” Robert Taylor, president of The United Family, said. “I’ve long believed that if you want to make a donation dollar stretch as absolutely far as it can, supporting the United Way in your area is a great way to do it.”

The tournament was named in honor of United Supermarkets longtime produce director, who guided the annual golf tournament from its infancy until losing a lengthy battle with cancer in August 2002. The tournament was renamed to honor Jacky Pierce’s memory in 2003.

The 28th annual edition was played at the Rawls Course and at Lubbock Country Club and the Rawls Course.

“In addition to supporting an incredible cause, our annual golf tournament is another way for our team members to remember and honor our friend Jacky Pierce, who touched all our hearts in many ways,” Taylor added.

For more information, please visit www. unitedtexas. com.