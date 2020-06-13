GOOD NEWS: Building Alpine's resilience fund

ALPINE The Alpine Downtown Association has voted unanimously to create a Go Fund Me page it calls the “Business Rescue Fund” to help businesses who had to shut down for the COVID-19 outbreak. Its goal is $25,000.

A recent news story told about a citizen complaining that a restaurant had added a surcharge of two dollars and change to the tab because of its losses from the shutdown.

“Two dollars?” ADA President Jim Street asked. “I’d give ten times that to help them recover.”

He said restaurants have been particularly hard hit. Most businesses can maintain their inventory during a shutdown and it’s still there when they are allowed to reopen. But most of a restaurant’s inventory is perishable and has to be thrown away and new inventory acquired after the shutdown ends.

But awards will not be limited to restaurants. All businesses that had to close down suffered losses.

A committee will determine how disbursements will be figured. A determining factor could be how much they were able to recover, if anything, from the Paycheck Protection Program and other government assistance.

To contribute, log onto gofundme.com/f/alpine-texas-resilience-fund.

The ADA also discussed some kind of coming-out celebration when the shutdown ends to honor businesses that have hung on and survived.

Conley Razor of Alpine Radio, who has been tasked with organizing the event, said he has a database of about 45 businesses. He asked if it should include “Big Box” stores that are part of a national chain and are not really small businesses.

Street suggested they should be contacted. They may want to participate and some have expressed an interest in helping the Alpine business community flourish.

Razor said he will contact those business seeking ideas of how to celebrate their coming out. He suggested discounts and other promotions to help spur sales.

He said the event could include a small parade to advertise their business and awards could be made to those like Porters grocery stores who went above and beyond to help citizens weather the shutdown. Razor said he could mention these businesses and others on his radio show. He is on KVLF, 1240 A.M. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday Through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. He also hosts a science show from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

And Stewart Ramser said Viva Big Bend will continue this year, July 23-26, in 17 venues throughout the Tri-County Big Bend Region.

He said he plans to work with businesses to cross promote with them, perhaps offering discounts or other promotions to those wearing Viva arm bands, and he said he would work to help promote them on his website and other promotional materials.

To learn more about the Alpine Downtown Association, visit the website at downtownalpinetx.com.