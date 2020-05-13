  • May 13, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Students honored for writing excellence - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Students honored for writing excellence

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Students honored for writing excellence Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

MIDLAND This spring, Midland College is proud to recognize and honor writing excellence with two contests, the MC Nonfiction Writing Contest and the Hilda Simmons Levitt Poetry Contest.

“The MC English faculty were very impressed with the entries for both of these contests,” William Christopher Brown, MC department chair of Language Arts, Philosophy, Humanities and Technical Writing said. “We applaud the winners’ achievements and their fortitude to persevere and excel, especially during the obstacles placed upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic during this semester.”

Nonfiction Writing Contest – The Nonfiction Writing Contest is a new competition this year and includes categories of Narrative Nonfiction, Feature Stories and Research/Essay Reports.

In the Narrative Nonfiction category, Michelle Sanchez won first place with “What He Taught Me,” Faith Dolan won second place with “(Dis)ability,” and Christian Bell won honorable mention with “Essential Lessons in Nature.”

Angel Quiñonez-Bustamante’s work entitled “Life-long Mentorship” won first place in the Feature Stories category; Allyson Murillo-Rankin won second place with “A Teaching of Faith; and Hena Patel’s “What My Best Friend Taught Me” received honorable mention.

The winners in the Research Essay/Reports category were Ariel Brown, first place, “Praxiteles: Intentional Sexualization or Projection?” (pp. 52-65); Jada Strilchuk, second place, “Behind the Scenes of an 80s Classic” (pp. 9-13); and Priscilla Lopez, honorable mention, “Processes for Land Technicians/Landmen” (pp. 66-71).

Hilda Simmons Levitt Poetry Contest: Stanley Levitt established the Hilda Simmons Levitt Poetry in 1988 to honor the memory of his wife Hilda Simmons Levitt, who took poetry writing classes at MC for many years. The Levitt’s daughter, Carol Schwartz, continues to underwrite the contest.

Kairah Hendricks won the grand prize and a cash award of $600 for her poems “Home” and “Human.” Camila Justus wrote “Daughter of an Immigrant” and won second place and $400. Gabrielle Rubio won third place and $200 for “Catchin’ Feelings” and “Trapped?” fourth place and $100 went to Marisol Tarin for “In the Night.” Rachel Howard and Jaylene Partida won Honorable Mention for “Serenity” and “For Granted,” respectively.

Lawrence Musgrove, professor and chair of English and modern languages at Angelo State University, served as the judge for this year’s Hilda Simmons Levitt Poetry Contest.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 89°/Low 65°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 68°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

friday

weather
High 90°/Low 63°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]