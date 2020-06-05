GOOD NEWS: CARES Act funding availability

The City of Odessa is seeking applications for eligible activities from 501(c)(3) or government entities that are able to provide audited financial statements and comply with all other CDBG regulations.

CITY OF ODESSA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

In response to the Coronavirus Pandemic (COVID-19), President Trump authorized the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), Public Law 116-136 on March 27. As a result, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the City of Odessa $514,553 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

The City of Odessa is seeking applications for eligible activities from 501(c)(3) or government entities that are able to provide audited financial statements and comply with all other CDBG regulations. This application process is intended to identify and secure contract(s) with non-profit agencies or government entities who demonstrate experience, commitment and capacity to carry out one or more of the proposed services defined in the following Scopes of Work. The City of Odessa will work to execute contracts as soon as possible based on City Council and HUD approval.

SCOPES OF WORK

Food Assistance: With the onset of COVID-19, the demand for emergency food assistance has grown dramatically, while food supply and the volunteer workforce have simultaneously diminished. In response to the growing need, the City of Odessa is seeking applications from experienced providers to address food insecurity for Odessa residents with low or moderate income. Services must provide an increase in emergency and supplemental food boxes or meals for distribution. Food boxes should include nutritionally balanced food items and be tailored to the unique needs of household members whenever possible. This may include emergency food boxes, senior food boxes, student food boxes, or additional relief that clients may need that qualify as eligible expenses. Applicants must have experience working with individuals with low- or moderate-income; experience in safe food handling; experience in food acquisition and distribution; and the ability to adapt quickly to changing demand.

Rent, Mortgage and Utility Assistance: In response to the increasing need, the City of Odessa is seeking applications from experienced providers to distribute rent, mortgage and utility assistance on behalf of households with low- or moderate-income facing eviction or hardship as a result of COVID-19. Services must provide an increased level of rent and utility assistance to be distributed to Odessa residents to alleviate the immediate crisis. Assistance must not exceed 3 months per CDBG eligible recipient household. Applicants must have experience working with individuals with low- or moderate-income; experience delivering financial assistance; and ability to connect recipients to supportive services such as case management, financial planning and coaching; and special needs housing resources and providers.

Mental Health Counseling: The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn have negatively affected many people’s mental health and created new barriers for people already suffering from mental illness and substance use disorders. The City of Odessa is seeking applications from experienced providers to provide mental health counseling services for Odessa residents with low or moderate income.

Homeless: The homeless are at a greater risk of being infected with the coronavirus than the general population. The City of Odessa is seeking applications from experienced providers to provide personal hygiene services directly to the Odessa homeless population. Mobile showers, hand washing stations and ability to wash clothes are examples.

APPLICATION/ALLOCATION TIMELINE

Application opens June 8, Application available on City of Odessa website.

Applicant Technical assistance meeting is planned for June 10. Detailed information is available on application package.

Application deadline is 4 p.m. June 19. Submitted electronically to msandoval@odessa-tx.gov

City Council Public hearing on approval and allocation of funds will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 14.

SPECIAL PROVISIONS

Successful applicants will be required to deliver services in coordination with the City of Odessa Community Development Department. All activities must be CDBG eligible and delivered in compliance with CDBG regulations, 24 CFR Part 570 and 2 CFR Part 200. Funds must be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 and all other funding options must be used prior to using CDBG-CV funding. Funding will be provided on a cost reimbursement basis. However, eligible CDBG expenditures incurred as of March 1, 2020 used to prevent, prepare for, or respond to COVID-19, and paid for with nonfederal funds, may be eligible for reimbursement with CDBG- CV funding with approval from the City of Odessa.

Eligible costs may include, but are not limited to, personnel and ERE; professional and outside services; travel; space; equipment; material and supplies; operating services; emergency grant payments for no more than 3 consecutive months paid to a provider on behalf of an individual or family including rent, utility or food assistance; grab and go/delivery meal programs; and support of other COVID-19 response services. A full list of eligible expenses can be found in 2 CFR Part 200 and Title 24 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 570.

Applicants are required to maintain client data demonstrating client eligibility for services provided. Data shall include, but not be limited to, client name, race/ethnicity, female-headed household, handicap/disability, age, address, income level or other basis for determining eligibility, and description of service provided. Information shall be submitted upon request for reimbursement and made available to the City during monitoring or for review upon request.

For application or more information, visit tinyurl.com/wt9gwsc.