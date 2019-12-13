GOOD NEWS: DS man knits to relax, makes hats for vets

BIG SPRING A young Justin Jaegar needed an outlet to keep his temper in check.

Born with Down Syndrome, Justin stated he became frustrated with the daily occurrences of life, often lost his cool. Whether it was interacting with others or learning a new task he often got irritated but then he discovered a hobby that would become his calling.

The 37-year-old stumbled upon knitting by happenstance. His congregation was performing a humanitarian mission in Prescott Valley, Arizona, and they needed people to make hygiene kits, quilts and hats for people in need, his father, Bruce Jaeger said. Once Justin learned the basic skills involved in making hats, he never looked back.

And he rarely lost his temper.

“All my life I’m making them and it keeps me calm and I’m not yelling and I’m not screaming,” Justin Jaeger said. “I’m trying to relax and do my hats in peace and quiet.”

“It’s very relaxing for him,” his father said. “He’s been doing it now for about 10 years.”

Gloria Talamentes, Justin’s Vo-Tech service provider at West Texas Centers agreed that knitting has had a calming effect. Once Justin finishes his classes and work activities are completed, he sits down and makes hats and beanies which he eventually shares with others.

On Nov. 25, Justin presented 50 hats to veterans at the Veterans Outpost. “It makes him feel proud of himself,” Talamentes said. “He feels that even though he lives with Down syndrome, that he can still do this. It’s exciting to know what he has accomplished.”

Another accomplishment that Justin is very proud of is being a member of the Planning Network Advisory Committee (PNAC) for West Texas Centers. Justin has served for two years and represents the IDD population, This committee is a diverse group of participants that include consumers, family members, providers and interested citizens, a collaboration of WTC staff, consumers, community leadership, and family members with individuals in services.

Justin purchases yarn at the store or finds it at garage sales. Several people have donated yarn as well. Anyone who would like to donate yarn to Justin may bring it by the Vo-Tech Center at 501 Birdwell or the Veterans Outpost, Alan D. Harris building, 3205 S. Highway 87, Big Spring.

If anyone knows of a veteran who needs a beanie, they may stop by the Alan D. Harris Building between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

So what hat does Justin wear? “I don’t wear hats,” Justin said. “My hair is sensitive.”