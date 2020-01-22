GOOD NEWS: FBCU welcomes chief lending officer, announces promotions

First Basin Credit Union has welcomed the new year by adding a new member to the senior management team.

Doug Sypolt joined Team FBCU Jan. 2 as chief lending officer for the credit union. Sypolt comes to Odessa from Community First Credit Union of Florida, located in Jacksonville, Fla. He will be responsible for leading all lending endeavors at First Basin including consumer, mortgage and commercial lending.

To support long-term goals of the credit union, First Basin CEO Shem Culpepper also announced promotions in current senior management: Tim O’Reilly, with FBCU for five years, has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer; Brad Stillwell, with FBCU for 12 years, will serve as Chief Operations Officer; Julia Tarin, with the credit union for 20 years, has been appointed as Chief Retail Officer; and Ana Gonzalez, with a tenure of 11 years, is FBCU’s Chief Financial Officer.

First Basin has served its members and the community since 1965. FBCU broke ground on a new Corporate Headquarters Office located in the Parks Legado Town Center in February 2019 and looks forward to continuing to expand to serve in the Permian Basin.