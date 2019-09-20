  • September 20, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Former Odessan shines light on a lesser known aspect of the Vietnam War - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Former Odessan shines light on a lesser known aspect of the Vietnam War

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Former Odessan shines light on a lesser known aspect of the Vietnam War By Jake Thompson Published in the Oxford Eagle July 21, 2019 Odessa American

Many stories have been written, told and shown on the silver screen about the Vietnam War, a war that many would choose to forget ever happened – a divisive war that spawned many opinions by people who were for and against going to Vietnam.

Gene Hays has written several books about his time serving as a Marine in the Vietnam, but his latest publication chronicles a group of Marines who were one of few bright spots in an unpopular war. Hays’ new book, “Combined Action,” tells the stories of Marines who served in the Combined Action Program.

The Combined Action Program embedded Marines in the Vietnam villages as members of their communities tasked with defending the villagers, and themselves, from the North Vietnamese Army and the Viet Cong guerillas. Comprised of a 13-man Marine rifle squad and a medical Navy corpsman, they were augmented by three squads of Vietnamese Popular Forces. The VPK was akin to the United States’ National Guard but “much worse,” according to Hays.

“These guys were situated around all of I Corps, the northernmost tactical areas for the Vietnam War,” Hays said. “Their purpose was to embed themselves into the villages and hamlets. They were training the popular forces on how to defend themselves, how to use the weapons and also tactics. They in turn provided us with a background of their culture, and they also gave us names of people that were coming in at night with the Viet Cong and taking over the village.”

Hays joined the Marine Corps in September of 1965, and was trained as an aviation electronics technician at a Naval Air Station in Memphis. When he got overseas to Vietnam, he was introduced to the Combined Action Program after he was overheard conversing with a Vietnamese worker. Hays’ time spent working alongside the Combined Action Program during his one year in Vietnam helped him be selected to author this book.

He retired from the Marine Corps as a Master Sergeant.

Editor’s Note: Author Gene Hays is a former Odessan and a 1965 graduate of Permian High School.

Posted in on Friday, September 20, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
71°
Humidity: 71%
Winds: E at 9mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 83°/Low 69°
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 87°/Low 68°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]