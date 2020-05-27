  • May 27, 2020

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross coach receives 2019-2020 Academic Excellence in Coaching Award - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross coach receives 2019-2020 Academic Excellence in Coaching Award

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 7:30 am

GOOD NEWS: Sul Ross coach receives 2019-2020 Academic Excellence in Coaching Award oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

ALPINE Sul Ross State University Men's Tennis Coach Antuan Washington has received the 2019-2020 Academic Excellence in Coaching Award.

The Academic Excellence in Coaching Award honors Sul Ross coaches who recognize and promote the importance of academic achievement and foster an environment leading to graduation of student-athletes.

This is the fifth AEC award to be presented.

Past recipients include head softball and volleyball coach Troy Canaba, head baseball coach Bobby Mesker, former strength and conditioning coach C.J. Richardson, and head football coach John Pearce.

A native of Lubbock, Washington was a hurdler and wide receiver at Estacado High School.

He played football for a year at Abilene Christian before transferring to Angelo State, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Management in 2010 and a Master of Education in Coaching, Sport, Recreation and Fitness in 2012.

Washington took over the Track and Field program at Sul Ross in 2013.

After rebuilding the program and leading the both men's and women's teams to multiple event championships, he also led the track and field program to three consecutive national track and field championship appearances. The men's 4x100 and long jump were represented at three straight championships. The men's 200m had a representative at the last championship in 2018. In those three years, the program finished with six All-American Honors (Richard Snyder, James Davis, Byron Jones, Jermaine Stevens). Jones and Stevens were 2x All-Americans. Stevens, a long jumper, holds the conference record in the long jump.

In addition, Washington helps the volleyball, softball, and both soccer programs with speed and explosive training.

Washington was named to lead the men's tennis team in 2020. With no previous tennis experience, he plans to help build up the program the same way he did with track and field.

Posted in on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 7:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
70°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 63°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 89°/Low 62°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.

friday

weather
High 88°/Low 62°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]