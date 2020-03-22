  • March 22, 2020

Small brewery, big appeal - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

Small brewery, big appeal

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 22, 2020 3:00 am

Small brewery, big appeal Special to the Odessa American By Shawna Graves Odessa American

MARATHON Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue, located in the tiny West Texas town of Marathon, puts the “micro” in microbrewing. “We’re a one-barrel brewhouse,” lead brewer Alton Huebner exclaimed.

Huebner brews each craft beer in a quarter-barrel keg, which may only last for one week before the next rotation.

“It’s the freshest beer south of I-10 and west of the Pecos,” Huebner boasted. It also happens to be the only brewhouse serving the Tri-County region near Big Bend National Park.

The fully stocked bar offers other domestic and foreign options by the bottle, along with wine and liquor, but the only thing you’ll find on tap is brewed in-house.

There are six choices on any given night, with recipes sometimes inspired by regional ingredients.

One unique offering was a cream ale created with agave nectar and locally harvested prickly pear tunas. The cactus fruit imparted a pink hue to the beer, and since it came out in October, Huebner dedicated the beer to Breast Cancer Awareness.

Huebner, a Fredericksburg native, got his start in the industry almost 25 years ago with Fredericksburg Brewing Company, a 15-barrel brewhouse. He also worked at Big Bend Brewing Company in Alpine, a 30-barrel brewery, before it closed its doors for good.

Downsizing has been a lot of fun. It’s given Huebener a chance to try special recipes, plus, clean up is a lot easier.

One of the more adventurous styles is the Chili Blonde Ale. Its roasted pepper flavor pairs perfectly with barbecue. To create it, Huebner adds roasted jalepeños after the fermentation process. He deseeds and deveins the peppers to prevent the overbearing heat present in other chili beer varieties.

The brewery makes a point to have accessible, drinkable flavors on tap to appeal to a wider audience than some of the craft industry’s more fringe flavors.

“We don’t want to be too high falutin’ about it. Anyone can enjoy our beers— not just elite crafties,” explained the ever exuberant and attentive bartender Tanna Lee.

Case in point are two favorites that are almost always available, the Patio Kolsch and Howdy Cream Ale. Both are mild and smooth, with about 5 percent alcohol by volume.

Even the Pecan Porter is more of a brown porter rather than the more robust styles out there, according to Huebner.

He works hard to keep thirsty fans happy, and this April, he will test his merit at the World Beer Cup in San Antonio. Huebner is entering two beers on behalf of the brewery— the Chili Blonde Ale and Gold Bars, a juicy hazy ale created by Huebner’s predecessor, Brodie Pierce.

Pierce took a gold medal for his creation at the 2019 U.S. Beer Open.

Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information and to plan your next, visit www.visitmarathontexas.com.

Posted in on Sunday, March 22, 2020 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
45°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: S at 2mph
Feels Like: 45°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 51°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 83°/Low 53°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 79°/Low 51°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]