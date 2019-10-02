GOOD NEWS: Odessa Physicians assume TMA leadership positions

Three Odessa physicians will begin new terms in Texas Medical Association (TMA) leadership positions next week during the TMA Fall Conference.

TMA leaders appoint or elect TMA physicians and medical students to one of TMA’s 25 boards, councils, and committees. They are responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians.

Olga Ovdyeyendo Dowell, MD, a family physician in practice for two years, was elected to serve on TMA’s Council on Health Care Quality. The council establishes policy on topics surrounding quality improvement, such as performance-based measurements and value-based payment programs, and educates physicians about federal and state incentives to improve patient care. It also advocates for fair and sound quality improvement initiatives.

Sara Woodward Dyrstad, MD, a diagnostic radiologist in practice for five years, was reappointed to and named chair of TMA’s Committee on Membership. The committee guides TMA’s and county medical societies’ membership recruitment and retention programs.

Jeffery M. Pinnow, MD, an emergency physician in practice for nine years, was reelected to TMA’s Council on Constitution and Bylaws. The council serves as an advisory body on matters pertaining to the TMA Constitution and Bylaws, and handles long-range organizational planning.

The physicians are members of the Ector County Medical Society.

TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing nearly 53,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans.