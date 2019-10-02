  • October 2, 2019

GOOD NEWS: Odessa Physicians assume TMA leadership positions - Odessa American: Good News

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD NEWS: Odessa Physicians assume TMA leadership positions

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:00 am

GOOD NEWS: Odessa Physicians assume TMA leadership positions Odessa American oalife@oaoa.com Odessa American

Three Odessa physicians will begin new terms in Texas Medical Association (TMA) leadership positions next week during the TMA Fall Conference.

TMA leaders appoint or elect TMA physicians and medical students to one of TMA’s 25 boards, councils, and committees. They are responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians.

Olga Ovdyeyendo Dowell, MD, a family physician in practice for two years, was elected to serve on TMA’s Council on Health Care Quality. The council establishes policy on topics surrounding quality improvement, such as performance-based measurements and value-based payment programs, and educates physicians about federal and state incentives to improve patient care. It also advocates for fair and sound quality improvement initiatives.

Sara Woodward Dyrstad, MD, a diagnostic radiologist in practice for five years, was reappointed to and named chair of TMA’s Committee on Membership. The committee guides TMA’s and county medical societies’ membership recruitment and retention programs.

Jeffery M. Pinnow, MD, an emergency physician in practice for nine years, was reelected to TMA’s Council on Constitution and Bylaws. The council serves as an advisory body on matters pertaining to the TMA Constitution and Bylaws, and handles long-range organizational planning.

The physicians are members of the Ector County Medical Society.

TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing nearly 53,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7775 for the Good News and Life & Times coordinator.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
75°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 88°/Low 67°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 86°/Low 65°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]